Ukraine Is Testing A Laser To Shoot Down Enemy Aircraft, And It Could Change Everything

Four years into Russia's invasion, and Ukraine stands at the forefront of a changing aerial defense landscape. The conflict's increasing reliance on drones has given militaries around the world an inside look at the evolving nature of aerial combat and its effect on asymmetric warfare. Drones have been the predominant means of attack for both sides of the war, causing roughly 70% of casualties, and are expanding the geographic scope, logistics, and targets of modern warfare, necessitating defense strategies to fend off mass sorties of the cheap, deadly aircraft.

Ukraine, for its part, has been at the cutting edge of this effort. One recently tested weapon designed to combat drones is straight out of a science fiction movie, capable of incinerating aircraft out of the sky. The new high-energy beam weapon is aptly dubbed Sunray. First reported by The Atlantic's Simon Shuster in early February 2026, it is indicative of a new wave of anti-drone technologies sweeping through global military forces.

Global naval forces, for instance, have deployed high-powered laser beams on warships like the U.K.'s Type 45 destroyer. Unmanned aerial, surface, and subsurface drones are a growing threat to aircraft carriers, battleships, and merchant vessels, and have begun to even the playing field for military naval powers. The Russo-Ukrainian conflict, in particular, has been instructive in shaping these innovations as the two nations incorporate and counteract the unmanned weapons systems revolutionizing land, air, and sea drones.