Drone Swarms Are Becoming The New Big Threat To Aircraft Carriers

Largely considered the paragon of power projection overseas since the U.S. began deploying nuclear-powered carriers in in the '60s, aircraft carriers have stood as a measuring stick for military strength. For decades, the world's militaries have sought to neutralize the advantages of carriers on the battlefield, particularly given the overwhelming advantage of the U.S.' eleven carriers. China, which added its most advanced carrier yet in 2025, is looking to aggressively expand its fleet, hoping to build six carriers over the next decade, potentially including a nuclear-powered vessel. However, military planners are beginning to worry that aircraft carriers are facing a very different threat, one that comes in a small, extremely cheap package: drones.

In many ways, drones encapsulate the broad shifts enveloping modern battlefields, where booms in artificial intelligence and robotics have begun to revolutionize everything from the geographic scope of battlefields to reconnaissance and logistics operations. They've also democratized warfare, enabling terrorist groups, drug traffickers, paramilitary organizations, and smaller militaries to overcome traditional financial constraints and deploy high-level military operations. Exemplified by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, drones have become an increasingly effective means of neutralizing arsenal and troop advantages of larger powers.

At the center of this change is the potential for swarm attacks, in which adversaries launch masses of drones to overwhelm an opponent's defenses. More than a matter of scale, drone swarm attacks use AI technologies to launch autonomous, coordinated hordes capable of reacting to targets in real time, posing several challenges for traditional defense systems. While experts largely debate whether true swarm capabilities are within reach, militaries continue to seek means of combating drone swarms. As these technologies develop, aircraft carriers will need to adjust their defense strategies to mitigate the potential threat.