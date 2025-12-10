China Just Launched Their Most Advanced Aircraft Carrier With Electromagnetic Catapults

China took a major step in realizing its regional and global military ambitions when it launched its third aircraft carrier since 2012. Commissioned during a November ceremony at the People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN) Yulin Naval Base on Hainan island, the Type 003 carrier, dubbed the Fujian, is the largest non-nuclear warship in the world. It is also the world's most advanced non-American aircraft carrier, representing a major leap in Beijing's naval capabilities. Equipped with the country's first Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), the Fujian greatly improves the PLAN's combat lethality by increasing the rate at which the carrier can launch aircraft, while also allowing larger jets to be deployed in the first place. The domestically-built launch system is the first time a non-U.S. nation has developed the technology. Before the Fujian hit the South China Sea, the U.S. Navy's USS Gerald R. Ford stood as the only other ship equipped with the new catapult system.

The launching of the Fujian takes on larger significance when viewed within the context of China's increasingly antagonistic naval strategy. Since the turn of the century, the PLAN has steadily grown its fleet from a ragtag band of Soviet-era cast-offs into the largest naval fleet in the world. Although technologically behind its Western rivals, China's capabilities are quickly rising. The addition of the Fujian is another milestone for a naval program looking to not just establish regional dominance, but extend its global reach. And while China's carrier advancements might be mitigated by the U.S. Navy's next nuclear supercarrier, observers caution that the addition of the Fujian will inch the world's largest navy closer towards challenging its Western competitors' global military presence.