Ryan Reynolds' First Major Action Role Was In A Disappointing Marvel Sequel

When you think about it, it's kind of funny that Ryan Reynolds had already been a Marvel superhero long before his first scene in the maligned spinoff "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" — in which he played a horrendous Deadpool (aka Wade Wilson) by the way — was shot. He's become a much better Deadpool since then, as we know, but his first superhero and major action role came in another Marvel flick that barely anybody remembers — or if they do, they wish they didn't. That would be director David S. Goyer's "Blade: Trinity," the 2004 misfire sequel and trilogy-closer where Reynolds played vampire-turned-Nightstalker Hannibal King.

The reason most fans want to forget that movie wasn't really Reynolds' fault, though. He played Hannibal much in the same vein as he did Deadpool (or Captain Excellent in the underrated "Paper Man," for that matter): cocky, quick-witted, and amusingly offensive. But the production of "Blade: Trinity" was so disastrous and its result so underwhelming that he never really stood a chance to become memorable.

Arguably, Wesley Snipes' creative unhappiness and prickly on-set behavior killed the movie. But even before the star decided to only show up during the shooting of close-ups, communicate with his director through post-it notes, and use his stand-in for every scene that required much physical effort, "Blade: Trinity" was already cursed with a derivative and unimaginative story.