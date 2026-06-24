Roger Ebert Compared This Angelina Jolie Sci-Fi Movie Flop To Indiana Jones

In 2004 a sci-fi movie about giant robots, a fighter pilot, and an evil mastermind caught Roger Ebert's attention. "Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow" is a film Ebert called "more fun than it sounds like. In its heedless energy and joy, it reminded me of how I felt the first time I saw 'Raiders of the Lost Ark.'" That's high praise from the legendary critic. Even though the film itself wasn't a box office blockbuster it's an imaginative journey set in an alternate 1939.

"Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow" may not have been as successful a movie as "Raiders of the Lost Ark," but Ebert still gave it four out of four stars. Ebert called "Raiders" "an out-of-body experience, a movie of glorious imagination and breakneck speed that grabs you in the first shot." The two had vastly different budgets, with "Sky Captain" costing an estimated $70 million and "Raiders" an estimated $18 million. "Sky Captain," which featured Angelina Jolie, only made back around $57 million worldwide, with Indy making more than $389 million.

As fighter pilot Franky Cook in "Sky Captain," Jolie didn't actually spend all that much time on the set of the film. In fact, her role only took three days to shoot. Decades later, Jolie would go on to join another fantastical universe, playing Thena in Marvel's Phase 4 MCU movie "Eternals."