Harrison Ford's Perfect Answer To Who Would Win A Fight Between Indiana Jones And Han Solo

It's hardly been a secret in the past 15 years or so that Harrison Ford isn't very keen on talking about "Star Wars" — or more specifically, answering dumb questions from either fans, journalists, or talk show hosts about the franchise and his beloved character, Han Solo. Understandably, Indiana Jones, his other iconic role, isn't far behind on that unwanted list of topics. It's not that Ford isn't proud of and grateful for these roles — he's fully aware that those two characters did the heavy lifting in his becoming a global movie star — it's just that he's grown sick and tired of discussing them.

Particularly when fans bombard him with nonsensical questions and weird scenarios that he finds uninteresting to debate. He was quite candid about addressing that in a 2023 interview with Esquire, when the interviewer daringly asked, "What kinds of questions do "Star Wars" superfans ask you?" To which Ford replied, "Well, they usually ask me, 'If there was a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones, who would f*****' win?' And I say [voice rising, fingers drumming], 'Me, ass****! I don't want to f****** make s*** up like that. I mean, what are you asking me that crap for?'"

That's fair enough. I mean, you can't really blame Ford, who's in his 80s now, for not wanting to engage in discussing such childish hypothetical scenarios, especially when he's starred in so many other great films and played so many other roles besides just Han Solo and Indiana Jones.