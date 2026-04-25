Harrison Ford's Perfect Answer To Who Would Win A Fight Between Indiana Jones And Han Solo
It's hardly been a secret in the past 15 years or so that Harrison Ford isn't very keen on talking about "Star Wars" — or more specifically, answering dumb questions from either fans, journalists, or talk show hosts about the franchise and his beloved character, Han Solo. Understandably, Indiana Jones, his other iconic role, isn't far behind on that unwanted list of topics. It's not that Ford isn't proud of and grateful for these roles — he's fully aware that those two characters did the heavy lifting in his becoming a global movie star — it's just that he's grown sick and tired of discussing them.
Particularly when fans bombard him with nonsensical questions and weird scenarios that he finds uninteresting to debate. He was quite candid about addressing that in a 2023 interview with Esquire, when the interviewer daringly asked, "What kinds of questions do "Star Wars" superfans ask you?" To which Ford replied, "Well, they usually ask me, 'If there was a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones, who would f*****' win?' And I say [voice rising, fingers drumming], 'Me, ass****! I don't want to f****** make s*** up like that. I mean, what are you asking me that crap for?'"
That's fair enough. I mean, you can't really blame Ford, who's in his 80s now, for not wanting to engage in discussing such childish hypothetical scenarios, especially when he's starred in so many other great films and played so many other roles besides just Han Solo and Indiana Jones.
It's no coincidence that Harrison Ford hilariously shutting down silly Star Wars discussions is a thing
If there's one thing that Harrison Ford is as good at as acting, it's being playfully blunt and grumpy while deflecting dumb interview questions, especially about "Star Wars." He's done it repeatedly on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "Conan," and at every press junket where someone is bold enough to ask him something utterly stupid about the franchise. At one point, he even had a reputation for despising publicity interviews in general, but in 2010, speaking with the AV Club, he denied that with a brilliant statement. He said, "I don't mind doing interviews. I don't mind answering thoughtful questions. But I'm not thrilled about answering questions like "If you were being mugged, and you had a lightsaber in one pocket and a whip in the other, which would you use?"
You gotta give it to him, whenever he's doing interviews with fellow co-stars or solo, he takes it to another level. There's a reason old videos about him with millions of views keep circulating online, because he turns every conversation into a low-key circus. Ford isn't afraid to send up his "grumpy old man" image either, including an infamous skit with Kimmel, in which he tells the host, "No Star Wars questions," before interacting with hardcore fans in the audience, one of which is Chewbacca himself.
Truth is, Ford remains immensely likable despite his exaggeratedly hostile demeanor because he never takes himself too seriously, even if he often means what he says. He plays it cool. To be frank, any seasoned actor with a career like he has behind him could understandably shut those silly questions down in a heartbeat, but he does it in a genuinely endearing fashion.