Star Wars' 5 Most Underrated Droids, Ranked

Nobot is a silver protocol droid — the same model as C-3PO — that shows up briefly in "Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace" and returns in "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga." You first encounter Nobot by watching it run into a house in Mos Espa. Your first instinct will be to follow Nobot, but doing so is a bit of a mistake since after you enter the derelict house, Nobot will just stand there (menacingly), scamper into another room, and disappear like a ghost. That's all creepy enough as it is, even for a kid's game, but it gets darker.

According to the in-game description and some de-canonized lore, Nobot is known to aimlessly wander the streets of Mos Espa and even the surrounding sand dunes. Nobody knows why Nobot is there, but everyone feels something off about it. And no matter how many times Jawas strip Nobot for parts, it always returns to Mos Espa completely whole. Physically, anyway. According to Mos Espa marketplace rumors, Nobot was the only witness to a particularly grisly murder that killed a woman and her unborn baby, and anyone who got a hand on the droid's communications module would hear a playback of the murder, specifically the victim's ghastly screams.

Depending on who you ask in Mos Espa, Nobot is either the murderer or is now host to malevolent spirits. Nobot is, in effect, a walking ghost story. Its canonicity is questionable, but it demonstrates how different genres of story can easily fit into "Star Wars." There's no need for a found footage horror movie starring Nobot, but fans likely wouldn't say no to a series about urban legends from different "Star Wars" planets.