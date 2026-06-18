Panasonic Is Using Smart Tech To Solve The Biggest Problem With Microwaves

We've all been there. Tuck a frozen burrito or Hot Pocket into a microwave, blast it for a couple of minutes, and boom: you've got a tube of molten liquid at the ends with a lump of still frozen gunk bulging in the middle.

Microwaves are incredibly convenient, especially if you're in a hurry. They can heat food or a drink from chilled to nuclear in seconds, and even cook raw food in a fraction of the time it takes in a conventional oven. But they've always been hamstrung by one major issue: regardless of how much the turntable rotates your food, you're almost always going to end up with parts of it that are so hot they're almost inedible, while others seem to have barely been heated at all. It's the major reason microwaves suck: they heat unevenly.

Panasonic aims to change all that with its new Japanese Microwave (also colorfully known as the NN-SF57RM), which uses advanced sensors and Panasonic's long-running Inverter Technology to banish uneven heating to the dustbin of history.