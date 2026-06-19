Hisense UR8 Review: All In On RGB

Of course, how the TV actually performs is what's really important. And ultimately, it performs very well. As mentioned, the UR8 has an "RGB MiniLED" panel. What does that actually mean? Well, in a traditional Mini-LED TV, there are thousands of backlight LEDs that are usually either white or blue, and are then filtered through color filters to produce the colors you see on the screen. In an RGB MiniLED TV, those thousands of dimming zones can be colored, thanks to the inclusion of red, green, and blue LEDs. This means that the TV can output light that's closer to what it's supposed to be before any filtering happens. The TV does still have color filters, but the idea is that with less reliance on those filters, more light can pass through for a brighter, more vibrant image.

Ultimately, that means that the TV's brightness is one of its top selling points. And, indeed, it does get very bright. Hisense quotes a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits on a 10% window, which is extremely bright. I didn't test these claims, but I found that the TV was more than bright enough for my living room, which has a decent amount of ambient light thanks to large windows.

The high brightness is complemented with decently deep black levels too. I found that the TV was very good at handling brightness without blooming or light bleed, at least in any meaningful way. Sure, you may notice some blooming in a very dark environment with a keen eye, but again, it's very well controlled, and I suspect most will be able to ignore it altogether, if they even see it in the first place.

Along with the high brightness, I found that colors were vibrant too, and while they could suffer a little off-axis, this TV held up better in off-axis viewing than most I've used, at least when it comes to LCD-based TVs like this. Wide viewing angles are an advantage that OLED TVs have had over LCD TVs for some time now — and that doesn't disappear here, but at least it's a little more manageable.

The Hisense UR8 supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, and that's pretty much everything you'll need for most viewing. There is one missing format, though, and that's Dolby Vision 2, which is not supported and is instead reserved for the more expensive Hisense U9. I would have liked to see Dolby Vision 2 support here, but I expect it will come to the U8 series model next year. To be fair, there's very little Dolby Vision 2 content out there right now, so supporting it would be more about future-proofing than anything else.

The image quality isn't perfect, but it's pretty darn close at this price point. I occasionally spotted some stepping artifacts during transitions, which means that you'll see a gradient step rather than a smooth ramp. But that was rare, and again, not distracting by any means.

Upscaling was also pretty good. The TV did a very good job at upscaling 1080p content to look almost 4K, and even 720p video looked a lot sharper than you might expect. The TV also offers a range of gaming features. It has a 180 Hz refresh rate, and when combined with the four HDMI 2.1 ports, you should be able to get the most out of any modern gaming console.

Against the previous Hisense generation, the gains are clear. The RGB LEDs deliver higher color saturation, high-contrast blooming is meaningfully reduced, and the native refresh rate jumps from 165Hz to 180Hz. As has been the case for a while now, against OLED TVs, you'll get a brighter overall picture and no risk of burn-in.