Costco Is Selling One Of The Highest Rated OLED TVs You Can Buy With A Free 5-Year Warranty
Buying something new can be thrilling, but getting something free with it can be even better. We're always on the hunt for good tech deals and savings, so when we saw that the warehouse retailer Costco was selling two high-end HD televisions that include a free 5-year warranty, we naturally had to tell as many people as we could about it. If you're in the market for a new TV, one of the best options around is now available with some free protections.
Until June 21, 2026, users can pick up an LG 65-inch Class OLED evo C5 series or a 55-inch model, and either will come with a free 5-year warranty. Though Costco is only covering a certain portion of the warranty itself, insurance provider Allstate is picking up the slack for the additional years. Considering this plan would potentially run you about $100 if purchased separately, this can add up to some rather nice savings when protecting your new, well-reviewed television.
While Costco customers have plenty of nice things to say about these LG displays, we've also observed that Consumer Reports finds LG to be one of the most reliable TV brands on the market. Additionally, even consumer tech reviewer Rtings has plenty of nice things to say about these models, including praise for their high contrast ratio and vibrant colors. It's also worth mentioning that both televisions are a part of the Costco Direct Deal, which can save you hundreds on tech purchases.
Get a free 5-year warranty on the LG C5 television through Costco
Costco has two LG OLED C5 smart TVs available: a 65-inch version for $1,399.99 and a 55-inch model for $1,199.99. Along with free shipping and technical support, there's also a 5-year Total Cover protection plan. For this plan, Costco covers the first two years, and then an Allstate 3-year protection plan kicks in for the remainder. You can check Costco's tech support page to see what the Allstate plan covers.
Looking at the specs of the 65-inch model, the display features a 0.1 ms response time and up to a 144 Hz refresh rate, which LG boasts makes it good for gaming. Being powered by webOS, users can access a variety of streaming services and apps, and there's also the ability to tweak the experience with LG's Picture and Sound Wizard. Going deeper into the specs, this 4K Ultra HD television has a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, 32 GB of memory, and an Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen 8 for smoothing picture quality and upscaling.
Looking at Costco reviews, both the 65-inch and 55-inch models hold a 3.9-star rating among users. Customers give the LG TV points for its vivid picture quality, access to streaming channels, and straightforward setup. Though plenty compliment the AI upscaling and motion smoothness, reviewers are mixed about the device's remote. Some say it works just fine, yet others state it feels cheap. Considering the free warranty and positive reviews, this one may be worth checking out — but remember, there are ways to track tech deals at Costco.