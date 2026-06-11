Costco Is Selling One Of The Highest Rated OLED TVs You Can Buy With A Free 5-Year Warranty

Buying something new can be thrilling, but getting something free with it can be even better. We're always on the hunt for good tech deals and savings, so when we saw that the warehouse retailer Costco was selling two high-end HD televisions that include a free 5-year warranty, we naturally had to tell as many people as we could about it. If you're in the market for a new TV, one of the best options around is now available with some free protections.

Until June 21, 2026, users can pick up an LG 65-inch Class OLED evo C5 series or a 55-inch model, and either will come with a free 5-year warranty. Though Costco is only covering a certain portion of the warranty itself, insurance provider Allstate is picking up the slack for the additional years. Considering this plan would potentially run you about $100 if purchased separately, this can add up to some rather nice savings when protecting your new, well-reviewed television.

While Costco customers have plenty of nice things to say about these LG displays, we've also observed that Consumer Reports finds LG to be one of the most reliable TV brands on the market. Additionally, even consumer tech reviewer Rtings has plenty of nice things to say about these models, including praise for their high contrast ratio and vibrant colors. It's also worth mentioning that both televisions are a part of the Costco Direct Deal, which can save you hundreds on tech purchases.