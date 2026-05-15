Here's How To Track Tech Deals At Costco

Costco offers several ways for customers to save on different items. From monthly sales that see deep discounts on items to rolling deals on items that the company plans to stop carrying, there's almost always something on sale at the warehouse store. You can even sometimes find better deals at Costco compared to other sites. However, finding the best tech deals isn't always easy. If you go into the store, then you have to walk around and manually verify how the deals compare by searching online as your browse the aisles.

The same can be said for the website, too. While Costco often has sections on its site for big deals, sorting through the variety of options can be tedious. Plus, it might not always translate to an actual deal being available. That's why one good option for tracking tech deals that we've seen pop up on Reddit and in browser extension stores is Price Lasso.

The extension is available to Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users and works across various stores like Costco, Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more. One reason users might want to try Price Lasso is because it also allows you to set price drop alerts which let you easily keep track of when tech you're looking to buy goes on sale.