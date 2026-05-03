5 Of The Best Costco Finds With Deep Discounts In May 2026

The Costco online store offers great savings for members every month. In May 2026, those deals range from popular headphones to smart home essentials and even high-end consumer drones. For work or for play, there's sure to be an eye-catching deal for you in the tech department. If it's a last-minute Mother's Day present you're after, the retailer's generous return policy is the number-one reason you should buy tech from Costco when you're looking for gift-giving ideas.

We combed through the ongoing electronics sales across Costco's website to find some of the best discounts on well-rated items. These include Costco tech products you can only buy online, as well as bundles not available anywhere else.

Our list only contains discounts available for a limited time in May, but not all of these bargains extend through the entire month. You might need to act fast if you want to nab these deep deals while supplies last.