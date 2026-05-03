5 Of The Best Costco Finds With Deep Discounts In May 2026
The Costco online store offers great savings for members every month. In May 2026, those deals range from popular headphones to smart home essentials and even high-end consumer drones. For work or for play, there's sure to be an eye-catching deal for you in the tech department. If it's a last-minute Mother's Day present you're after, the retailer's generous return policy is the number-one reason you should buy tech from Costco when you're looking for gift-giving ideas.
We combed through the ongoing electronics sales across Costco's website to find some of the best discounts on well-rated items. These include Costco tech products you can only buy online, as well as bundles not available anywhere else.
Our list only contains discounts available for a limited time in May, but not all of these bargains extend through the entire month. You might need to act fast if you want to nab these deep deals while supplies last.
Antigravity A1 8K 360 Drone Essential Bundle
The Antigravity A1 8K 360 Drone Essential Bundle comes with a camera-equipped drone and a generous spread of useful accessories for just $1,279.99 until May 25. The bundle includes a grip motion controller, a pair of immersive vision goggles, two flight batteries, four spare propellers, a drone carry case, a landing pad, an extra goggle battery, a charging hub, a replacement lens kit, a 256GB microSD card, and a sling bag to carry it all in.
We reviewed the Antigravity A1 8K 360 drone and found it to be a great tool for content creators, especially with all the handy accessories included in this bundle. Costco's "Essential Bundle" is currently available for the same sale price as the "Standard Bundle" that Antigravity sells on its official website and Amazon.
However, the "Standard Bundle" only includes the drone, goggles, controller, one flight battery, four spare propellers, and the drone carry case. The original price of the "Standard Bundle" is $1,599, so buying Costco's "Essential Bundle" for only $1,279 is a steal for the amount of convenience it provides drone enthusiasts.
Rachio 3 Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Controller
The Rachio 3 Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Controller is a smart gardening assistant that you can buy for $149.99 from Costco until May 31. That's $50 off its original price of $199.99, making this a very appealing product if you're seeking cheap ways to turn your house into a smart home.
Using the free Rachio App, you can configure a schedule for your sprinklers or switch them off and on from anywhere. You can also choose to integrate the controller with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to conveniently assimilate Rachio products into your broader smart home ecosystem.
The Rachio App includes a yard map tool that lets you partition your irrigation system into "zones." The Rachio 3 WiFi Smart Sprinkler Controller from Costco can manage up to 12 of these zones, allowing you to set up different watering schedules and usage volumes for each part of your garden. The controller is also weather-intelligent, which means that it can suggest different watering patterns based on upcoming rain, heatwaves, and other weather patterns.
Roland CG-1 Mini Grand Digital Piano Bundle
The Roland CG-1 Mini Grand Digital Piano Bundle is currently available for $4,499.99 until May 17. With an original price of $5,499.99, it's clear that this is a high-end digital instrument for serious musicians. For a deep discount of $1,000 off, though, now's the time to upgrade your studio or start building that rehearsal space you've always dreamed of.
This Costco bundle includes the Roland CG-1 Digital Piano, an adjustable piano bench with cushioned seat, and a pair of RH-A7 Monitor Headphones. Roland also includes three months of free online piano lessons, and a ten-year warranty with in-home product servicing.
As a premium digital piano, the CG-1 features Roland's "SuperNATURAL Piano Modeling" technology to achieve a perfect tone and realistic sound. It's even compatible with Bluetooth control via the Roland Piano App, which is especially useful for music learners and teachers who wish to modernize the educational process.
LG 86-inch UA9000 4K UHD Smart TV
The LG 86-inch UA9000 4K UHD Smart TV is an AI-powered LED display that's currently available for $699.99 until May 31, down from its original price of $799.99. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz and LG's "Precision HDR Master Pro" feature, this is a respectable panel for gamers who want to enjoy high framerates and sharp graphics on a very large screen.
Costco bundles this TV with a free 3-year Allstate Protection Plan valued at $64.99. That's on top of the two-year warranty that Costco provides for all televisions, giving you a total of five years of coverage on your purchase.
This TV is also part of an ongoing Costco Direct promotion. For every Costco Direct item you buy after the first one, you'll save $100 on your final purchase. The savings max out at $400 when you buy five or more eligible items. All products with the red "Costco Direct" flag on the online product page are part of this promotion.
Bose QuietComfort SC Noise-Canceling Headphones
The Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Canceling Headphones are on sale at Costco for just $199.99, down $130 from their previous price of $329.99. This deal is only available until May 10, so you'll have to act quickly if you want one of the best noise-canceling headphones for a bargain price.
These headphones boast "full noise cancellation" with the dedicated Quiet Mode, but also have a useful Aware Mode that lets you hear your surroundings with "full transparency." You can even adjust your preferred balance between quietness and awareness with the Custom Mode available in the Bose App.
The "SC" model of the Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Headphones sold at Costco comes with a "soft case," as opposed to the hard case included with the standard model sold by Bose. The soft case is part of why this bundle from Costco is so affordable. It would subtract a bit of value from this deep discount, but you might consider buying the $29 hard case sold separately by Bose if you want to properly protect your new headphones.