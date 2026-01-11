Antigravity A1 8K 360 Drone Review: Record First, Frame Later

Antigravity released its first 8K 360-degree drone — which was one of our highlights of IFA 2025 — at the end of last year. Unlike other models, this one offers a one-of-a-kind controller, a small form factor, and a powerful camera which is able to record at up to 8K and 360 degrees around, which means users never miss a single detail of a shot.

However, more interestingly than that, the Antigravity A1 drone offers a unique way of immersing the pilot and other people around in the flying experience. The futuristic goggles that ship with the drone have high-definition displays inside which give you a full, 360-degree view of what the drone is viewing, while an outer display lets other people see what the pilot is seeing.

With a very straightforward flying process, decent battery life, and plenty of accessories, we have been testing the Antigravity A1 for the past few weeks. Here's what it was like to pilot one of the most innovative drones of 2025, and why it should still be a top choice throughout 2026.