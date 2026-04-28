10 Of The Best Costco Tech You Can Only Buy Online

Carbonated drinks can become expensive purchases as you continue to buy them in packages. Rather than buying them from stores, you can make an investment in being able to make them from home with the Sodastream Terra CQC Bundle. Available from Costco for $99.99, it has a 4.7-star review from customers. The bundle features the Terra Sodastream Machine, 3-liter bottles that connect to the machine, and two CO2 Cylinders. You'll connect the CO2 canisters to the back of the SodaStream, insert the bottle filled with water, and then fill it up with the CO2 to your heart's content. You can click the button at the top to add as much CO2 as you like, given your preference. You can expect a CO2 cylinder to last around 60 liters of water, depending on how much carbonation you use.

Customers who have used the Sodastream Terra highly recommend it for anyone who regularly drinks seltzer water, finding it a great way to save money in the long run. Many reviewers enjoy it as they can customize the final flavor of the water, rather than having to pick up a specific one from a store shelf. Experts also enjoy it for the customization you can put into these drinks, and the product's slim design. Although the CO2 cylinder does need to be replaced every two weeks, it's a cheaper item to purchase compared to always picking up seltzer cans from the store.