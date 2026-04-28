10 Of The Best Costco Tech You Can Only Buy Online
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There are multiple products and brands available at Costco, but several exclusive items are only available in the online-only section. These are items available for you to buy on Costco's website, and you won't be able to pick them up at the store. It's easy to miss that these are available if you're only looking at the Costco store while you're there shopping. Costco offers electronics that should be on your radar, and carries a wide variety of other gadgets and devices.
We went through and tracked down some of the best gadgets and devices that you can only get from Costco's online section. We'll break down the methodology for how we picked these tech devices and why at the end, but each comes recommended from actual users. Here are 10 of the best Costco tech items that you can only buy online from the website.
Sodastream Terra CQC Bundle
Carbonated drinks can become expensive purchases as you continue to buy them in packages. Rather than buying them from stores, you can make an investment in being able to make them from home with the Sodastream Terra CQC Bundle. Available from Costco for $99.99, it has a 4.7-star review from customers. The bundle features the Terra Sodastream Machine, 3-liter bottles that connect to the machine, and two CO2 Cylinders. You'll connect the CO2 canisters to the back of the SodaStream, insert the bottle filled with water, and then fill it up with the CO2 to your heart's content. You can click the button at the top to add as much CO2 as you like, given your preference. You can expect a CO2 cylinder to last around 60 liters of water, depending on how much carbonation you use.
Customers who have used the Sodastream Terra highly recommend it for anyone who regularly drinks seltzer water, finding it a great way to save money in the long run. Many reviewers enjoy it as they can customize the final flavor of the water, rather than having to pick up a specific one from a store shelf. Experts also enjoy it for the customization you can put into these drinks, and the product's slim design. Although the CO2 cylinder does need to be replaced every two weeks, it's a cheaper item to purchase compared to always picking up seltzer cans from the store.
Ledgestone Electric Fireplace with Stacked Stone
When you want to add a fireplace to your home, including a chimney or cutting out a large part of your house can be a huge hassle. Unless your home already has a section for the chimney, it's tricky to get one added. An alternative is an electric fireplace, and Costco has an option available, the Ledgestone Electric Fireplace, with Stacked Stone. You can get it for $699.99, and it comes in gray or white. It has a 4.6-star rating from customers who already have it.
The heat radiates out to warm 400 square feet around it, has a 33" electric fireplace screen, with an adjustable light, giving you customization on how the logs and flames appear on the screen, powered by LED lights. Even though the fixture radiates heat, the glass over the screen won't be dangerous to touch, as it ranges between 71 and 86 degrees.
Reviews for the Ledgestone Electric Fireplace highlight its high-quality design of this product, saying it can look like it was always meant to be there. Others say it was not too difficult to assemble, with clear, efficient instructions to get it set up, and it gives off a reasonable amount of heat for every time of year. Some reviewers warn that the flame light isn't very bright and won't be the same as an actual fireplace.
Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven
Too many cooking appliances in your house can clutter your countertop, closet, or cabinets with gadgets you seldom use. For anyone looking to grab an appliance that can do multiple things, the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven can achieve that goal as it is capable of handling multiple tasks without taking up too much space.
You'll be able to use it for air frying, roasting, baking, broiling, toasting, dehydrating, reheating, or turning it into a pizza oven. You can do all of this from the same device, with the only change coming down to what settings you input and how many racks you have inside it. You'll be able to use it alongside your existing oven, or rely on it entirely. It's available for $399.99, and it has a 4.5-star rating.
Customer reviews for the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 highlight how effective it is at roasting various items, from heavy roasts to root vegetables. Other reviews from customers and experts detail how much of a workhorse it is, capable of keeping pace with a traditional oven. However, some do warn that it can be difficult to clean the interior due to the aluminum material and the size.
Bissel Cleanview PowerEdge Pet Vacuum
When you're looking for a reliable vacuum to help keep your house in order, it can be tricky to find one that works with pets and cleaning up their hair. For those shopping at Costco, a worthwhile vacuum to pick up is the Bissell Cleanview PowerEdge Rewind Pet Vacuum, a standing vacuum that has a triple-action brush roll to pick up any stuck hairs that you find in carpets and wood floors.
The tech in the PowerEdge is part of why Bissell is one of the most reliable vacuum cleaner brands on the market. Not only does it work on pet hair, but it also works great in picking up pet food and other messes a household companion regularly leaves behind. This bagless vacuum can hold up to 1 liter of debris, comes with several attachments to help you reach corners and tight spaces, and weighs only 16 pounds. You can also use it to clean your pet's favorite pillow and upholstery, or use the extension wand to reach tall corners. You can get it at Costco for $125.99, with a 4.4-star rating from customers.
Those who use the Bissell Pet Vacuum appreciate its lightweight design, allowing even younger members of a family to reliably use it to clean up messes. Others point out how effective it is with cleaning up cat and dog hair, even on carpet they believed was already cleaned, and this vacuum showed how much hair was left behind.
CaddyTek Golf Laser Rangefinder
Lining up a golf ball is trickier than it looks, and building a pattern behind it can take plenty of practice. A good way to help hone your technique and know what club to use is with the use of a rangefinder, and you can grab the CaddyTek Golf Laser Rangefinder. It's available for $139.99 and has a 4.6-star rating.
With it, you'll have a better chance of lining up your shot and knowing which club to use before you commit to hitting your ball, saving you time and helping you make the best shot possible. The CaddyTek comes with a mode button, switching between non-slope and slope mode to quickly give you the full details on which club to use to hit an ideal shot. You can expect to use it up to 800 yards, and it's IPX4 waterproof-rated, meaning you don't have to worry about it getting damaged in the rain.
Customers who use it say it's a solid rangefinder, excellent for its effectiveness at Costco's price. Those who use it find they continually enjoy using it the more time they spend with it, saying it helps correct improper GPS settings that pop up on golf courses. Some reviewers do warn that it can be difficult to use for those who wear glasses.
iMac All-in-One Desktop
Rather than picking up a desktop computer and getting a monitor to use with it, the iMac All-in-One Desktop from Apple saves space by putting everything into the monitor. Inside the computer, you'll find it has an Apple M4 Chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD drive. Our review of the Apple iMac (2024) convinced us it's still one of the best all-in-one desktop machines.
The monitor is 24 by 25.9 inches, has an integrated webcam that offers 1080p resolution, and comes with a keyboard and mouse, with four Thunderbolt 4 ports on the side. You can get it for $1,649.99, with a 4.9-star rating from Costco customers, and it's available in silver or blue. This also comes with a one-year warranty at no additional cost.
Reviewers who have picked it up find it's a great computer, especially for those with older models, and were able to transfer everything from their previous machine onto the new one. Others praise its quickness and effectiveness, though they warn that it might feel more fragile than previous Mac products.
Brother's MFC-L3765CDW Digital Color Printer
Printers are still a worthwhile investment, especially for anyone who works from home or in a small office. If you're looking for a solid printer that does more than simply print, the Brother MFC-L3765CDW Digital Color Printer might be one to check out. It's a device that prints, copies, faxes, and scans any documents you want to use on any of your workstations.
According to Brother, the printer's internal storage can hold up to 3,000 sheets and print multiple documents before you need to refill. It can print 27 pages per minute and scan up to 29 pages, or 22 pages with color, per minute. When operating this machine, it comes with a 3.5-inch color touchscreen that connects to other cloud apps such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, and several others. You can create up to 48 shortcuts on the machine. It's available at Costco for $459.99, with a 4.5-star rating.
Customer reviews indicate that the Brother is a great printer for small offices or for those who need to print from home. It also works well with MacBook products or smartphones when you hook them up. A handful of reviews do warn that colors are good, not amazing.
TP-Link Deco X60
Routers are good, but a Wi-Fi mesh network can make sure you have a reliable, stable internet connection regardless of the room you're using it from. If you're looking to pick up a Mesh Network, the TP-Link Deco X60 Wi-Fi 6 model at Costco is one to try. It comes in a three-pack, giving you plenty of flexibility in where you should put them in your home, capable of covering your Wi-Fi signal over 7,000 square feet, and connecting up to 150 devices simultaneously.
You'll find two auto-sensing WAN/LAN ports inside each device, offering gigabit ports and wired connections for desktops and gaming consoles. It's compatible with every other Wi-Fi-enabled device and hooks up to Alexa to use voice-activated commands. There are also parental controls on it that you can freely adjust for members of your household. You can get the TP-Link Deco X60, which has a 4.4-star rating based on thousands of customer reviews, for $139.99.
The reviews for the TP-Link Deco detail that customers who switch to it find they have a powerful connection in every room of their home. Others share that setting it up was easy, it offers a reliable, stable connection, and the number of devices never impacts the quality. It's why we've listed TP-Link as one of the best Wi-Fi router brands, according to users.
Klipsch Dolby Atmos 5.0.2 Surround System
A surround system is an upgrade for every living room space, but these are expensive setups that become a huge investment if you're not careful. For those who want high sound quality in their home, there's the Klipsch Reference Dolby Atmos 5.0.2 Surround System, available for $1,199.97 from Costco, with a 4.8-star rating in customer reviews.
It comes with a pair of floor-standing speakers, a pair of bookshelf speakers, and a center channel speaker to complete the set. You'll have three 15-foot and two 25-foot speaker wires to customize where you place them in your home, allowing you to put them in the best spots for your living room. Inside the speakers are 8-inch woofers and aluminum tweeters designed to minimize distortion, regardless of how much they vibrate the system.
Customers who have used the Klipsch 5.0.2 System Speakers recommend them for those who want to upgrade their home theater setup without spending an outrageous amount of money. Those who set up the system appreciate how straightforward it is to use; hooking it up to their television was simple, and it produces great sound for close-range living rooms.
Apple TV 4K 64GB (Wi-Fi)
Even if you already have a smart TV, going the extra mile with an Apple TV 4K might be a worthwhile investment. You'll be able to get the Apple TV 4K with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi for $109.99, which has a 4.7 rating with Costco customers. It comes with AppleCare+ to protect it if something does go wrong.
The Apple TV connects directly to your television, where you can quickly navigate a smooth, clean menu to access any of your preferred streaming platforms or your local networks. You can also sync your other Apple devices to it, allowing you to hear everything using your Apple Ear Buds, hook up your iPhone to take FaceTime and video calls, or connect directly to your iPad rather than using the Siri remote.
Customers who picked up the Apple TV 4K device recommend it for how much it enhances their existing smart television experience. Even those who don't regularly use Apple products found the user interface smooth and easy to use, and thought the Siri remote felt good in their hands and responded well to commands. Several reviews highly recommend it to anyone who exclusively watches all of their programs through streaming platforms. It's why we've listed out additional ways you could use any Apple TV device.
Methodology
For this list, we wanted to highlight the more popular items available across Costco's wide range of products. These ones come from different departments, cover a range of budgets and uses, and offer some choices for those who want to spend more through the exclusive online-only deals.
We referred to customer-exclusive reviews to gauge the quality, enjoyment, and value of these products, while also consulting professional reviews from other industry outlets. All of the items on this list also have at least a 4.4-star rating or higher from Costco customers.