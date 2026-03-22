3 Cool Things You Didn't Know An Apple TV Could Do

Although it isn't cheap at $129, Apple TV is one of the best streaming devices on the market. Despite being introduced nearly four years ago, the 3rd-gen Apple TV 4K is still worth buying in 2026. It has a powerful processor and a snappy interface that's devoid of advertisements, unlike most of the competition. Another upside is the ability to prevent your Apple TV from spying on you, as opposed to most of the smart TVs on the market.

Perhaps more importantly, the operating system and processor aren't the only things to appreciate about the Apple TV; it has several cool features that can enhance your viewing experience. Some of these options, such as running a FaceTime call on your Apple TV, using your iPhone as a keyboard to enter text, or employing HomePods as your Apple TV speakers, are widely known. However, there are several other cool things the Apple TV can do that you might not know about, like enhancing dialogue and operating as a smart home hub. Here's a look at some of these lesser-known features.