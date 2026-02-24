How To Prevent Your Apple TV From Spying On Your Activities

Smart TVs can spy on you by tracking what you watch, what you search, and a whole lot more. Some smart TV manufacturers have even been sued for these spying allegations. One of the most prominent ways a smart TV operating system tracks you is by using something called Automatic Content Recognition (ACR). ACR is pretty invasive and is built into TVs from some of the biggest smart TV brands, including Samsung, LG, and Sony. Fortunately, Apple TV devices, which rely on the company's tvOS platform, don't include ACR and have a relatively better privacy track record than other platforms.

However, that doesn't mean Apple TVs lack any sort of tracking, and you can keep using them without worrying about your privacy. Depending on the options selected when you set up your Apple TV device or run an app for the first time, the company or the developers of the app installed on your Apple TV could be getting information about your location, analytics data, what you are searching, and more. So, if you care about your online privacy and would rather not have your information being fed to Apple or app developers, here are some privacy settings you should adjust.