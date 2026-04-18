4 New Costco Electronics That Should Be On Your Radar In April 2026
Make room next to your rotisserie chicken and bulk pretzel bites because Costco has several new electronics that should catch your eye this April if you're in the market for new headphones, monitors, or Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons. Savings range from $10 to $100 compared to buying directly or from other retailers. These aren't deals that pop up like Amazon's big spring sale. Costco doesn't market like that because the mega retailer can keep prices down by limiting inventory and buying direct from companies, not to mention the annual fee you pay.
There's a reason you should always consider buying your tech at Costco. Your annual subscription fee gets you more than just entry. It opens a 90-day return window, scores you 2% cash back if you get the executive membership, and warranties for select electronics extend up to two years. This month, your Costco membership also pays off with four new electronics worth buying. You might want to skip the cart and grab the flatbed for this haul.
Apple Studio Display
You want a pro display for your Mac? Costco now has the new 27" Apple Studio Display. At $1,549.99, it's $50 cheaper than buying straight from Apple. This is the first Studio Display update in four years. It may be the best monitor you don't need, though there are some new features worth noting. Apple upgraded the monitor's chip from the A13 to the A19, doubling the RAM from 4 GB to 8 GB, which powers the camera and will allow for beefier firmware updates. The 12-megapixel Center Stage camera delivers better image quality in low light and adds Desk View, which captures a top-down view of your workspace while keeping you on screen.
The new Studio Display features the same solid 5k, 600 nits screen as the 2022 model. If you use multiple screens, it now has two Thunderbolt 5 ports, which let you daisy-chain additional displays. It's great for making minor adjustments to YouTube video thumbnails, slashing bosses in "Silksong," and talking to your long-distance partner on FaceTime.
However, the new model still lacks Apple's ProMotion, which delivers a 120Hz refresh rate for MacBook Pros. You also can't adjust the height on the base model, unless you buy the $400 stand. Purchasing from Costco does pay off, though, because of the discount and the 90-day return policy compared to Apple's 14-day policy.
Joy-Con 2 (L)/(R) Light Purple/Light Green
There's something so pleasing about how the left and right Joy-Con 2 snap into place on your Switch 2. Overall, they're a major upgrade over the original Joy-Con. The Joy-Con 2 are half an inch longer than the Joy-Con, meaning they fit adult hands better. And the SL/SR buttons are bigger. Powersliding in "Mario Kart" has never been easier. You can even lay them on a table and use them like a mouse in compatible games, which some "Cyberpunk 2077" players do for firing weapons with PC-like accuracy.
Of course, it also makes sense to have extra Joy-Con on hand. Four-player City Trials in "Kirby Air Riders" is one of the most fun gaming experiences you can have on the Switch 2. The system comes with light blue and red Joy-Con 2. Costco is now selling the purple and green version. The best part? They're $89.99, which is $10 cheaper than buying directly through Nintendo. The only downside is that if you have an original Switch, the new Joy-Con 2 will not pair with it. They pair only with a Switch 2.
SHOKZ OpenFit 2
The most important feature of wireless headphones is battery life. There's no fidelity with no charge. Battery life is one of the main selling points of the SHOKZ OpenFit 2. They'll keep cranking out tunes or podcasts for 11 hours with no recharge. If you have the case, that can extend to 48 hours. Even just resting them for 10 minutes in the case can power them for another two hours. They're great for people who like to travel or those who often forget to plug in.
The SHOKZ OpenFit 2 also works well for running, cycling, or working out. The headphones sit outside your ear canal yet stay in. This is important for two reasons. First, it is more comfortable than in-ear. Second, it helps with safety on the streets. If you're on a bike or running through town, you can hear a car approaching or another runner yell, "On the left!" They're also IP55 water-resistant, meaning sweat and rain won't ruin them. At Costco, the headphones are $149.99, compared to $179.95 if you're buying directly from SHOKZ.
MSI MAG 2720P QD-OLED
The 240Hz MSI MAG 2720P QD-OLED Gaming Monitor probably won't change your life, though it may help you fire a split-second before your "Apex Legends" opponent, who's playing on a 60Hz screen. Why? It's simple math. At 60Hz, you see a new frame every 16.7ms (milliseconds), while at 240Hz, you see a new frame every 4.2ms. That 12.5ms also gives a fractional payoff when taking high-speed corners in racing games or landing more precise combos in fighting games.
Most 240Hz OLED gaming monitors are $500 or more — usually much more. Costco is selling the MSI MAG 2720P for $399.99. That's $100 cheaper than the regular price of the similarly specced MAG 272QP QD-OLED X24 sold by MSI directly. The savings almost pay for the Costco executive membership, which is $130. However, make sure you have a high-end graphics card to take full advantage of the 240Hz capability. This deal is online only.