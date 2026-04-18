4 New Costco Electronics That Should Be On Your Radar In April 2026

You want a pro display for your Mac? Costco now has the new 27" Apple Studio Display. At $1,549.99, it's $50 cheaper than buying straight from Apple. This is the first Studio Display update in four years. It may be the best monitor you don't need, though there are some new features worth noting. Apple upgraded the monitor's chip from the A13 to the A19, doubling the RAM from 4 GB to 8 GB, which powers the camera and will allow for beefier firmware updates. The 12-megapixel Center Stage camera delivers better image quality in low light and adds Desk View, which captures a top-down view of your workspace while keeping you on screen.

The new Studio Display features the same solid 5k, 600 nits screen as the 2022 model. If you use multiple screens, it now has two Thunderbolt 5 ports, which let you daisy-chain additional displays. It's great for making minor adjustments to YouTube video thumbnails, slashing bosses in "Silksong," and talking to your long-distance partner on FaceTime.

However, the new model still lacks Apple's ProMotion, which delivers a 120Hz refresh rate for MacBook Pros. You also can't adjust the height on the base model, unless you buy the $400 stand. Purchasing from Costco does pay off, though, because of the discount and the 90-day return policy compared to Apple's 14-day policy.