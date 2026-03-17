Amazon's Big Spring Sale Is Coming, But These 5 Deals Are Already Here
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The Amazon Big Spring Sale begins at the end of March, and banners throughout the website advertise, "Up to 40% off starts March 25." However, there's already an Early Spring Deals page on the Amazon site where you can find huge discounts on desirable items. Some of the limited-time offers even exceed 40% off, but we wanted to see which of these newly appeared bargains are actually as good as they seem.
We carefully scrutinized these so-called deals — particularly the tech side of things — and did some extra legwork to find the real bargains based on price trends. After all, there are some items you should never buy from Amazon, including cheap electronics and large appliances. From household gadgets to high-end hardware, we discovered that Amazon really does have some great discounts ahead of its Big Spring Sale. These five enticing tech deals are already here and definitely worth a look.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus
There are several Amazon Fire devices discounted as part of the Early Spring sale right now, but the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is the hottest deal among them. This is the newest Fire TV Stick model, and it's currently available for $25. That's a direct 50% saving and the lowest price it's seen since its release last year, matched only by a similar discount during the Black Friday and December holiday sales.
If you've never owned a streaming stick, there are a few things to know before buying an Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's a device that plugs into the HDMI port on your TV, and since this currently-discounted model supports 4K resolution, you'll get the best experience if your TV also has a 4K display. It's a nifty gadget that lets you ditch bulkier streaming devices. Considering how often they go on sale, it's not recommended to pay full price for a Fire TV Stick. That means now is a great time to grab one.
Google Pixel Watch 4 (41 mm)
The Google Pixel Watch 4 is on sale for $290, making this its lowest price on Amazon to date. This is the 41mm size with Wi-Fi and GPS. You get all the health and wellness features of a smartwatch as well as the built-in Gemini AI assistant. There's 30 hours of battery life, and it comes with a charging dock that adds 15 hours in just 15 minutes of charging time.
The 45 mm version of the Pixel Watch 4 is also on sale right now, albeit at a less steep discount. If you have a bigger wrist and want a bigger battery, then you might want to consider opting for the larger version for $340, which is also its lowest to date. We reviewed the Pixel Watch 4 and found that it's one of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there, thanks to a refined UI and the ability to track workouts with the help of Fitbit integration.
Blink Video Doorbell
The Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 bundle includes the doorbell itself and three battery-powered outdoor security cameras. It's currently on sale for $104, which is 58% off its original price of $250. The bundle occasionally goes on sale for as low as $95, but this Early Spring offer is still difficult to resist if you're ready to update your home security system.
Considering the uncomfortable truths about using Ring cameras that have come to light lately, the Blink Video Doorbell is an appealing alternative for current Ring owners who want to make a switch. The Blink Video Doorbell holds an 83% 5-star rating on Amazon, which exceeds competing Ring products. Blink also provides many expected security features, such as smart notifications, two-way talk, and the ability to save and share clips through the Blink Subscription Plan. Every purchase includes a free 30-day trial for the subscription, which also has the added benefit of 10% off on future Blink device purchases from Amazon.
Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop
The Asus ROG Strix G16 is a high-end gaming laptop that's available at a respectable 15% discount right now. Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU and RTX 5080 graphics card, this particular model typically goes for $2,900. Its current Early Spring sale price is $2,464. The same laptop was spotted for an even lower price of $2,300 around the 2025 holiday season, but the price jumps of gadgets due to RAM shortage make it seem unlikely that it will return to that price anytime soon.
This ROG Strix laptop has a 1 TB SSD and 32 GB of RAM. The 16-inch display has a 240Hz refresh rate, topping off its capabilities as a beastly gaming machine. If you're looking for a more affordable alternative, the current sale also includes a cheaper version with an RTX 5060 GPU and 16 GB of RAM.
TP-Link 5-Port Multi-Gigabit 2.5G Ethernet Switch
The TP-Link TL-SG105S-M2 is an Ethernet switch that you can use to directly connect devices on your network via Ethernet cables. It's now available for $50, thanks to a 17% discount. This is an exciting deal if you rely purely on Wi-Fi, since a wired Ethernet connection is almost always superior in terms of reliability and speed. But you're generally limited in terms of cable length and the number of ports on your router. An Ethernet switch lets you connect more devices and provides a bit of extra placement versatility.
Amazon labels this TP-Link Ethernet switch as the #1 Best Seller in its Computer Networking Switches category. Despite its popularity and usefulness, it only started reaching the $50 price point in the last few rounds of seasonal sales. If you've been experiencing slow internet speeds or connection dropouts, give this gadget a look and consider hooking up more devices via Ethernet.