Amazon's Big Spring Sale Is Coming, But These 5 Deals Are Already Here

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The Amazon Big Spring Sale begins at the end of March, and banners throughout the website advertise, "Up to 40% off starts March 25." However, there's already an Early Spring Deals page on the Amazon site where you can find huge discounts on desirable items. Some of the limited-time offers even exceed 40% off, but we wanted to see which of these newly appeared bargains are actually as good as they seem.

We carefully scrutinized these so-called deals — particularly the tech side of things — and did some extra legwork to find the real bargains based on price trends. After all, there are some items you should never buy from Amazon, including cheap electronics and large appliances. From household gadgets to high-end hardware, we discovered that Amazon really does have some great discounts ahead of its Big Spring Sale. These five enticing tech deals are already here and definitely worth a look.