5 Items You Should Never Buy From Amazon
Amazon offers a massive range of products, fast shipping, and competitive pricing; however, there are some things you should avoid buying. Some products, like fridges, are simply too inconvenient to have shipped from Amazon or send back if something's wrong. Also, behind the convenience lies a complex ecosystem of third-party sellers. They can list products with minimal oversight. This leads to a perfect opportunity for counterfeits and unsafe or misleading products to end up in your home.
Market experts and retailers keep warning that some of the products sold on Amazon's platform would never pass rigorous safety testing. These items would be barred from the shelves of regular stores because they're either misleading or seriously endanger your health. Issues with counterfeit, dangerous, or misrepresented goods sold on Amazon have even prompted legal disputes in the past. Although Amazon still offers plenty of legitimate, high-quality products, there are some items you should think twice about before buying from Amazon.
Pet medicine
When it comes to your pet, convenience should never come before safety. And that's exactly what's at stake if you buy medication for your pet from Amazon. One of the biggest dangers is counterfeit products. Fake veterinary medicine is made to mimic real brands. They even go so far as to copy labels and packaging, but they often lack the proper active ingredients or contain harmful substances. One of the most purchased items is treatment against fleas and ticks. Counterfeit Frontline, for example, is found to contain pirimiphos-methyl, a dangerous insecticide not intended to be used directly on animals. It can cause severe health risks such as vomiting, seizures, suffocation, and death.
But it's not only the bogus medicine that's problematic. Even if you find the real medication for your pet, Amazon can't guarantee the medication will be properly stored and that the packaging will be intact. Unlike pharmacies or veterinary stores, third-party sellers on Amazon aren't forced to control temperature, humidity, or transport conditions. All of these can degrade medications so they won't work as intended. In fact, they can even become unsafe. Extreme conditions can alter the chemicals in drugs, and instead of helping your pet, they might pose a health risk. For something as crucial as your pet's health, it's important to buy directly from your vet or a reputable pharmacy.
Luxury beauty products
Although it's worth buying luxury gadgets on Amazon, you should think twice about luxury beauty products. Beware of the deals that seem too good to be true. A U.S. Government Accountability Office investigation found that when purchasing items from popular online marketplaces, 20 out of 47 products tested were counterfeit. The investigation even included domestic products purchased from Amazon. Even big brand beauty products can be fake if not sourced from authorized retailers.
Counterfeit beauty products are not just copies. They might be dangerous to your health. Legitimate cosmetics undergo rigorous testing to ensure safety. But knock-offs bypass safety checks completely and often contain harmful chemicals such as mercury, arsenic, cadmium, and more. They also often contain various contaminants because they're produced in unregulated facilities. As with pet medicine, counterfeit beauty products mimic the look of the originals. They go so far as to make the packaging look almost identical, and it's hard to tell if the product is counterfeit unless it goes for a lab test. For authentic quality and safety, you should always buy beauty products directly from the brand's official store or a specialized retailer. After all, you don't want to risk the health of your skin, eyes, and lips just because the deal was good.
Groceries that expire quickly
Amazon has big changes planned for 2026, and grocery shopping is one of them. While buying groceries with same-day delivery is usually not risky, the near-expiration special deals can be. In fact, one of the main concerns is that groceries such as meat, dairy products, or refrigerated goods from Amazon will arrive close to their "use-by date," or even past it. Closer inspection of Amazon reviews on baby formulas, beef jerky, and other groceries shows that third-party sellers often ship already expired items. Even if the seller sends the item within a reasonable timeframe from its expiry date, you're risking shipping delays.
But it's not only the expiration date you should worry about. Improper temperature control during transit and delivery can allow bacteria to grow or accelerate spoilage. This is especially true for refrigerated or frozen foods that are transported in inappropriate settings. If you must buy perishable foods online, it's always better to use reputable sellers with specialized delivery services. Freshness and safety are paramount when it comes to food, and purchasing in person is always recommended.
Cheap electronics
Buying cheap electronics from Amazon can be a good way to save money. A lot of customers swear by certain Amazon Basics gadgets. However, it depends on the individual product, the manufacturer, and the third-party seller (if it's not sold by Amazon). Cheap electronics can sometimes be dangerous. One major issue is the prevalence of counterfeit and simply unsafe products from third-party sellers. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recently taken action against Amazon for distributing hazardous electronics on its platform. This included items that failed basic safety standards. Some manufacturers don't even bother to go through the safety certification process and quality control. So, their products may pose the risk of fire, shock, overheating, or structural failure.
Another hidden risk comes from Amazon's inventory and fulfillment processes. Even items marked as "sold by Amazon" can come from mixed inventory sourced from third-parties. That means that counterfeit or non-compliant electronics are harder to trace. Watch for a price that's too good to be true, poor listings that miss or hide item descriptions, and use vague specifications. These are classic red flags for fake or inferior products. If you want to be sure your new gadget is legit, buy straight from Amazon, inspect it yourself, and take advantage of the return window if something seems wrong.
Big appliances
Unlike small electronics, large appliances require careful handling and shipping. When you buy large appliances, such as washers, dryers, or refrigerators, from Amazon, you need to worry about shipping and handling damage. They're heavy and fragile, and Amazon sellers often don't offer professional delivery or installation services. Without proper handling, refrigerators and washing machines often arrive dented, defective, and even broken. Resolving these issues through Amazon's customer service can be slow and frustrating. Big appliances are significant investments, and it is better to purchase them from major retail stores with top-notch electronics departments.
Another big concern is third-party sellers that list large appliances at unusually low prices. And even though this might seem like a good deal, the hidden risks simply outweigh the savings. If the item is cheap, and you have never heard of the brand, it's probably a low-quality product. They typically come with unsupported warranty claims and the return process can be difficult and even costly. For big appliances, try to keep it local.