5 Items You Should Never Buy From Amazon

When it comes to your pet, convenience should never come before safety. And that's exactly what's at stake if you buy medication for your pet from Amazon. One of the biggest dangers is counterfeit products. Fake veterinary medicine is made to mimic real brands. They even go so far as to copy labels and packaging, but they often lack the proper active ingredients or contain harmful substances. One of the most purchased items is treatment against fleas and ticks. Counterfeit Frontline, for example, is found to contain pirimiphos-methyl, a dangerous insecticide not intended to be used directly on animals. It can cause severe health risks such as vomiting, seizures, suffocation, and death.

But it's not only the bogus medicine that's problematic. Even if you find the real medication for your pet, Amazon can't guarantee the medication will be properly stored and that the packaging will be intact. Unlike pharmacies or veterinary stores, third-party sellers on Amazon aren't forced to control temperature, humidity, or transport conditions. All of these can degrade medications so they won't work as intended. In fact, they can even become unsafe. Extreme conditions can alter the chemicals in drugs, and instead of helping your pet, they might pose a health risk. For something as crucial as your pet's health, it's important to buy directly from your vet or a reputable pharmacy.