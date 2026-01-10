5 Cheap Amazon Basics Gadgets That Customers Swear By
As one of the biggest e-commerce brands in the world, Amazon does more than enable different companies to sell products on its platform. The brand also sells its own line of products under names such as Amazon Basics and Amazon Fire. Its Amazon Basics brand is the one that sells almost everything, including electronics, kitchen appliances, storage, and organization products.
Amazon Basics tech is typically cheap, making it perfect if you're looking to save as much as possible when shopping for gadgets on the website. But like products from other brands, you shouldn't just buy it because it's cheaper than the alternatives. If you're looking to buy some cheap tech, we've got you covered. We've scoured the e-commerce site to find low-cost Amazon Basics gadgets that its customers swear by and would purchase again if given a second chance.
These products are highly rated on the platform and have received reviews from hundreds or thousands of users, so you can be confident you're buying a quality item before opening your wallet. We have a full methodology at the bottom of the article to see more details about how we selected each item.
Amazon Basics Qi Wireless Charging Stand
Charging your phone wirelessly is as convenient as it can get, as there's no more fumbling with cables. You place your phone on the charging pad or stand, and you're good to go. That's why the $16.99 Amazon Basics Qi Wireless Charging Stand is a must-have if you have a phone that supports wireless charging. As the name suggests, this wireless charger uses the Qi wireless charging protocol, allowing it to work with any Qi-compatible devices.
It supports up to 10-watt charging speeds; however, if you have an iPhone, its charge is limited to 7.5 watts. What's cool about this charger is that it's compatible with most phone cases, from rubber to plastic, as long as it's under 0.2 inches thick. You'll want to avoid magnetic or metal cases or items like credit cards at the back of your phone, as they can prevent charging. This charger works regardless of whether you place your phone vertically or horizontally, and the latter is handy if you have an iPhone, as it can activate StandBy mode, which makes your device act like a smart display while charging.
This cheap Amazon Basics gadget has a 4.1 rating from over 5,100 reviews, and users vouch for it for a variety of reasons. As an Amazon's Choice product, users say that it works well. One reviewer has been using it for a year and a half without issue. However, some say the base isn't big enough, and you need to get your own charging brick.
Amazon Basics Extendable Tripod
If you're just starting your content creation journey or plan to do it in the near future, a tripod is an indispensable gadget. With a tripod, you don't need someone else to hold the camera or phone to shoot a video. You can do it yourself by mounting the phone or camera on a tripod, pointing it where you plan to stand while filming, and hitting the record button. The Amazon Basics Extendable Tripod is a great pick as it's height-adjustable and allows it to rotate up to 360 degrees.
The pole is 18.7 inches and can be extended up to 63.7 inches, making it suitable for a variety of uses, including as a selfie stick. It's compatible with a wide range of devices, so even if you decide to upgrade from shooting on your phone to a digital camera, it'll continue to serve you. You can use it with a phone that's up to 3.7 inches wide, a digital camera like a DSLR up to 2.2 pounds, and even a webcam. The stand has three legs for support and includes anti-slip rubber feet to ensure it's sturdy on any surface.
As of this writing, the tripod has a 4.5 rating from over 2,400 reviews, which is a clear indicator that people love it. Many vouch for it as a great product that works as advertised, and some were even surprised by its quality given the price. Some users note it's a bit wobbly, and others have raised concerns about the quality of the included bag. You can buy the Amazon Basics Extendable Tripod for $18.99.
Amazon Basics Rectangle Surge Protector Power Strip
A surge protector is an essential gadget that everyone needs to keep electronic devices safe from power surges. One of the cheapest options you can find is the Amazon Basics Rectangle Surge Protector Power Strip, which doubles as both a surge protector and a power strip. It comes with six outlets, making it a perfect choice for a work-from-home setup with multiple devices to power, such as a PC, monitor, one of the best wireless speakers, and more.
While in use, it has a red LED light that indicates the status of surge protection. It also has a built-in 15-amp circuit breaker for added protection to break the flow of electricity if the power draw rises to an unsafe level. It comes with a 2-foot power cable and comes in either black or white. This power strip is currently labeled as an Amazon's Choice product, meaning it's highly rated and well-priced. This product has a 4.7 rating on Amazon from over 42,800 reviews.
Multiple users say it works perfectly, and some note it's well-priced. The build quality is also impressive, and some users love that it includes two units at a low price. However, some users feel a cord longer than 2 feet could have been better, and the outlets should have been spaced a little farther to accommodate bigger adapters. You can buy the Amazon Basics Rectangle Surge Protector Power Strip from Amazon for $12.99 for a pack of two, or about $6.50 per item.
Amazon Basics USB 3.2/3.1 Gen 2 Hub Dock
Try shopping for a new laptop on the market today, and you'll quickly realize that many of them have just a handful of ports. In fact, many modern laptops are switching to a USB-C-only setup, such as the MacBook Air. If you need to add more USB ports to your laptop, you can get Amazon Basics' cheap USB Hub Dock. This USB hub has four different ports: three USB-A ports and a single USB-C port. All four USB ports are compliant with the USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard and are capable of transferring data at up to 10 Gbps, enabling fast file transfers to your laptop.
It has a non-removable USB-C cable for connecting to your laptop. Like other USB hubs, it's easy to set up and use — you simply plug it into your laptop, and connect peripherals you'd like to use, such as your USB flash drive. It has an LED indicator, which provides a convenient signal when the device is active. It's compatible with both macOS and Windows devices, so you aren't limited to either.
The hub has a 4.5 rating on Amazon from over 800 reviews, with users praising its great value for money, high quality, ease of use, and functionality. But some users find the cable for connecting to a laptop or computer is too short for their liking. And while it delivers the 10 Gbps transfer speed, you won't get the full speed with more than one device connected. The Amazon Basics USB 3.2/3.1 Gen 2 Hub Dock is dirt cheap, priced at $11.99. It's also an Amazon's Choice product, pointing out its great value for money and impressive rating.
Amazon Basics 2.4 GHz Wireless Optical Computer Mouse
If you've been trying to embrace an all-wireless work-from-home setup, buying a wireless mouse is a good place to start. This mouse has a higher average customer satisfaction rate than many alternatives, as indicated by its "Customers usually keep this item" label. It's also an Amazon's Choice product with a solid 4.5-star rating from over 63,000 reviews. Another advantage is that it uses the 2.4 GHz wireless band for a direct and reliable connection and supports a range of up to 32 feet.
There are three buttons on the mouse: A left and right button, as well as a mouse wheel between the two for easy scrolling through long web pages or documents. Buyers agree that it's a great mouse that's well-priced and easy to use.
For a cheap mouse, it also lasts for a long time, with one Amazon buyer saying they've been using it for over five years working full-time without any issues. However, some users have found it to be a bit smaller than they would like. The Amazon Basics 2.4 GHz Wireless Optical Computer Mouse sells for $11.69. You can get it in three colors: black, blue, and silver.
How we selected these products
Amazon Basics has lots of gadgets available. Despite all the products we've listed being relatively cheap, we didn't just make this list randomly. First, to deliver on our promise of value for the money, we only considered gadgets that are selling for less than $50. Furthermore, to ensure your money is well-spent, even if you buy a $10 Amazon Basics gadget, we relied heavily on the average user score for each product and considered user feedback.
We only focused on products that have received a rating of at least 4.1 out of 5 from at least 800 reviews on Amazon to ensure that we recommend high-quality and useful gadgets. By doing so, we ensure that, regardless of which product you choose to buy from the list, you're satisfied with your gadget and the recommendation.