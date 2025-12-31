Amazon Has Big Changes Planned For 2026 - Here's What To Look For

Amazon offers grocery delivery to homes for both Prime and non-Prime members, though non-Prime members have to pay an additional fee, making it worth it as a Prime member. Amazon currently offers same-day grocery delivery to over 2,000 cities and is looking to expand that even more across 2026. Driving this demand is Amazon's focus on the quick delivery of perishable grocery items, like fruits and vegetables, which top Amazon's perishable delivery charts. Since produce can go bad fairly quickly in your kitchen, it's easy to see why fast delivery of such items would be a target for Amazon in 2026.

Robotaxis are ramping up activity in a handful of states where you can ride one in the U.S. Amazon refers to its service as Zoox, which can hold up to four passengers at a time, and it's already being used by Amazon workers. Zoox will start giving rides to people in Las Vegas and in the greater San Francisco Bay area in 2026.

Since it is a driverless vehicle, there is no steering wheel, but there are screens for each passenger that display their personal routes to their destinations along with estimated arrival times. The tech doesn't stop there, as it also offers charging ports and wireless charging pads for your phones, tablets, and other devices. Each seat also has its own climate control. The purpose of the robotaxis is to help with smoother transportation in busy metropolitan areas.