The 10 Most Reliable Vacuum Cleaner Brands According To Consumer Reports
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When buying a new vacuum, reliability is an important factor. The device may be powerful or feature-packed, but that doesn't matter if it only lasts a few months. However, with all the brands and types of vacuums in the market, it would be overwhelming to study each one. To help you save time, we've identified the most reliable vacuum cleaner brands based on Consumer Reports ratings.
Consumer Reports' Brand Reliability score is based on a survey of its members, who have provided information on 135,906 vacuums purchased between 2015 and 2025. Consumer Reports has Brand Reliability scores for five categories, namely canister vacuums, upright vacuums, robotic vacuums, corded stick vacuums, and cordless stick vacuums. Consumer Reports identified hair entanglements as the top issue for canister vacuums, upright vacuums, robotic vacuums, and corded stick vacuums, while for cordless stick vacuums, it's degrading battery life.
To select the most reliable vacuum cleaner brands, we identified those that received a satisfactory score in at least one category. We then took their average score across all categories where they are present to determine their ranking on this list. We also highlighted the top-rated vacuum model in the category with the highest Brand Reliability score.
Makita
Makita, which is more popular for power tools that are essential gadgets for any handyman, claims the top spot in this ranking. Consumer Reports reviewed a single cordless stick vacuum from the Japanese manufacturer, but Makita made it count by securing a near-perfect Brand Reliability score. It also got a high Owner Satisfaction score in the category, which is pretty impressive for a brand that's not really focused on vacuums.
This lone cordless stick vacuum, reviewed by Consumer Reports, is the Makita 18V LXT XLC02R1B, powered by the brand's 18V LXT batteries. The device only has an overall satisfactory score, but it received perfect ratings for noise level and clean emissions. The vacuum is versatile with its included attachments, powerful for its size, and capable of picking up all kinds of waste, according to a review by Tool Review Zone.
Miele
Germany-based Miele ranks second in this list with the highest Brand Reliability score for canister vacuums, despite its average being pulled down by a satisfactory score for the reliability of its cordless stick types. It also received the highest Owner Satisfaction score for canister vacuums, solidifying its expertise in the category. Miele is making a name for itself when it comes to reliability, as it also appears in our roundups of the most reliable washing machine and most reliable dryer brands, according to Consumer Reports.
The Miele Guard L1 and the Miele Complete C3 Marin are the brand's highest-rated models by Consumer Reports, sharing the top spot in the canister vacuum category. Both appliances received perfect ratings for bare floors, clean emissions, and pet hair, with the latter also getting full marks for noise level. Popular Mechanics said Miele has earned a reputation for reliability, which extends to the Miele Guard L1. Meanwhile, Pet My Carpet said that it expects the Miele Complete C3 Marin to last for years with proper maintenance.
Shark
Shark, an American company, is among the best robot vacuum cleaner brands, but it takes third place in this ranking with the help of a high score in Brand Reliability for corded stick vacuums. The Massachusetts-headquartered electronics manufacturer received solid scores for the reliability of its robotic vacuums and upright vacuums, but only a satisfactory score for cordless stick vacuums. Shark also has the highest Owner Satisfaction score for corded stick vacuums, and the devices with the top three overall scores in the category.
The Shark PowerDetect HZ4002 is the highest-rated corded stick vacuum by Consumer Reports, with top scores for cleaning bare floors, edges, and pet hair, as well as for clean emissions and good scores for carpet and noise. Consumer Reports also rates it well in predicted reliability. The pivoting head swivels around furniture, and even if it's a corded vacuum, it's easy to maneuver, so you won't miss any spots on your floor.
Bissell
Bissell is another U.S.-based brand with headquarters in Michigan, and it's focused on floor care devices such as vacuum cleaners and carpet cleaners. It's the only manufacturer with a higher Brand Reliability score for corded stick vacuums than Shark, but with a solid score for canister vacuums and only satisfactory scores for upright vacuums and cordless stick vacuums, Bissell only manages to rise to fourth place in this ranking.
The Bissell PowerClean FurGuard 280W 4039 is the brand's highest-rated model across all categories, but it's the Bissell Featherweight PowerBrush 2773A that's the top-scoring corded stick vacuum. Although it only has a satisfactory overall score, it received praise for edge cleaning and noise level. In a comparison video by The French Glow, the reviewer mentioned the quiet motor and maneuverability of the Bissell vacuum, as it also performed well in tests for picking up oatmeal and cat hair, though received poor marks for carpet.
Eufy
Up next in this list is Eufy, a smart home brand owned by China-based Anker that's known for its power banks and other charging solutions for mobile devices. We tagged Eufy as one of the robot vacuum brands actually worth trying that aren't Roomba, and it takes this spot in this ranking with a satisfactory Brand Reliability score for this lone category. Eufy also has the second-highest Owner Satisfaction score among robot vacuum makers behind Shark, which holds the top spot by a single point.
The Eufy C10 T2292 is the brand's robot vacuum with the highest score from Consumer Reports. It received perfect ratings for cleaning bare floors, its navigation capabilities, picking up pet hair, and noise level. It is suitable as a cleaning device for families with pets. One highlight is its self-emptying station, which can take up to eight weeks before you need to empty everything the robot vacuum picked up.
Samsung
Samsung ranks second to Makita in both Brand Reliability and Owner Satisfaction scores for cordless stick vacuums, but it falls in this ranking because its average was affected by a low reliability score from Consumer Reports for its robotic vacuums. The South Korean electronics manufacturer continues to maintain its trustworthy image, as we've also included it in lists of the most reliable smart TV and the most reliable refrigerator brands.
Samsung, however, has the top-scoring model in the cordless vacuum category. It's the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra VS90F40DMK/AA, which received top ratings for bare floors and pet hair, as well as for its noise level and clean emissions. Rtings.com flags it as an excellent option if you're living in a small apartment, especially with its HEPA filtration, which keeps dust from returning to the air, and an AI feature that removes the guesswork from the suction level and brushroll speed you need for proper cleaning.
Eureka
Eureka, founded in Detroit and now owned by China-based Midea, is next on this list with a solid Brand Reliability score from Consumer Reports for canister vacuums. However, it only received satisfactory scores for corded stick vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and upright vacuums. Eureka didn't receive a Brand Reliability score for robotic vacuums, despite the Eureka NERE10SW having the third-highest overall score in the category.
The Eureka WhirlWind XL NEN186BL has a slightly lower score than the Eureka NERE10SW, but it's the brand's top-rated canister vacuum. It received high scores for cleaning bare floors and pet hair, as well as clean emissions and noise level. Consumer Reports recommended it as an ideal vacuum to use for kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas with hardwood floors. Zeus's Mom, a YouTube reviewer, loved its retractable power cord, strong suction, and a dial for selecting whether to clean hard floors or carpets.
Black+Decker
Black+Decker, an American brand of power tools and outdoor equipment, enters this list with a solid Brand Reliability score for corded stick vacuums and a satisfactory score for cordless stick vacuums. Following its merger with Stanley, Black+Decker, headquartered in Connecticut, has released several models of corded and cordless vacuums, along with robotic and handheld vacuums. However, the brand has only received reviews and Brand Reliability scores from Consumer Reports for the two aforementioned categories.
The Black+Decker Powerseries+ BDSV2 only has a satisfactory overall score, but with excellent marks for noise level, picking up pet hair, and clean emissions. It's actually the brand's sole corded stick vacuum that received a review from Consumer Reports. On Amazon, where it has a 4.0-star rating with more than 70 reviews, shoppers report that the device is lightweight and easy to maneuver, and that its suction power is good enough for cleaning small spaces.
Dirt Devil
Dirt Devil is an American company with roots in Ohio that's focused on making vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, and other cleaning solutions. Consumer Reports gave it a solid Brand Reliability score for canister vacuums, which is actually in second place behind Miele. Unfortunately, its average was dragged down by satisfactory scores for corded stick vacuums and upright vacuums, and a low score for cordless stick vacuums. With these ratings, Dirt Devil lands near the bottom of this ranking and barely escapes dropping to last place.
Consumer Reports gave a satisfactory score to the Dirt Devil SD40201, but it's the only canister vacuum by the brand that received a review. It secured perfect ratings for cleaning bare floors, clean emissions, and noise level, and according to Smart Vac Guide, it's packed with features that you would usually find in more expensive models. These include cyclonic suction technology for solid performance, HEPA filtration, and automatic power cord rewinding.
Dyson
It could be a surprise for some that Dyson, a popular home technology company founded in England but currently headquartered in Singapore, is in last place in this ranking. While it received a solid Brand Reliability score from Consumer Reports for its robotic vacuums, Dyson only managed a satisfactory rating for its upright vacuums, and a low rating for the cordless stick vacuums that are most closely associated with the brand among these categories. The disappointing scores for the brand, which also makes bladeless fans and hair dryers, send its average crashing down.
The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is the only robotic vacuum by the brand that's been reviewed by Consumer Reports. It takes second place in the category, with perfect scores for cleaning carpets, bare floors, and pet hair. Testing by Vacuum Wars confirmed its powerful suction performance, and highlighted its washable HEPA filter and dustbin with a larger capacity than its peers.
How we chose the most reliable vacuum cleaner brands
To determine the most reliable vacuum cleaner brands, we identified those that received a rating of 61 or higher from Consumer Reports' Brand Reliability scores in at least one of the five categories. We then calculated for their average Brand Reliability score across all categories to determine their overall performance and their ranking on this list.
For each featured brand in this roundup, we highlighted their vacuum model that received the highest review score from Consumer Reports in the category where they have the highest Brand Reliability score. We also gathered comments from professional reviews by reputable websites and channels, if available, or from customers on shopping platforms, for a look into the strengths of each device.