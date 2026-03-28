The 10 Most Reliable Vacuum Cleaner Brands According To Consumer Reports

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When buying a new vacuum, reliability is an important factor. The device may be powerful or feature-packed, but that doesn't matter if it only lasts a few months. However, with all the brands and types of vacuums in the market, it would be overwhelming to study each one. To help you save time, we've identified the most reliable vacuum cleaner brands based on Consumer Reports ratings.

Consumer Reports' Brand Reliability score is based on a survey of its members, who have provided information on 135,906 vacuums purchased between 2015 and 2025. Consumer Reports has Brand Reliability scores for five categories, namely canister vacuums, upright vacuums, robotic vacuums, corded stick vacuums, and cordless stick vacuums. Consumer Reports identified hair entanglements as the top issue for canister vacuums, upright vacuums, robotic vacuums, and corded stick vacuums, while for cordless stick vacuums, it's degrading battery life.

To select the most reliable vacuum cleaner brands, we identified those that received a satisfactory score in at least one category. We then took their average score across all categories where they are present to determine their ranking on this list. We also highlighted the top-rated vacuum model in the category with the highest Brand Reliability score.