The 9 Essential Gadgets For Any Handyman

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Whether you're a professional handyman or the person your family and friends call when they need a hole in the wall patched up, you need a complete set of tools to handle any kind of project that falls into your lap. Even if you feel like you've got a full arsenal of equipment on deck, sometimes a small upgrade can make a big difference in your workflow. We've rounded up a handful of such gadgets that we feel are essential in any toolkit.

We've chosen devices that will help you complete manual tasks in seconds instead of minutes and that won't strain your hands or body, paying special attention to products that can improve your precision, keep your project space clean, and better protect you from hazards. Ultimately, the goal of these gadgets and tools is to support you in completing your projects swiftly and safely, whether they're simple DIY undertakings or larger, more complex tasks.

The products we've chosen are all available on Amazon with an average rating of at least 4.0 stars based on 1,000 reviews or more. To support these favorable scores, we highlighted feedback from Amazon customers, as well as insights from professional reviews.