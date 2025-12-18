Say Goodbye To Your Messy Battery Drawer With This Useful Dollar Tree Find
Drawers where we store batteries and battery charging cables can quickly become a cluttered mess. The AAs and AAAs fall out of their packaging, and the various cords get tangled with each other. A little organization goes a long way in making the drawer more accessible, and so you can find things faster. The best part is this type of organization doesn't have to break the bank with some handy Dollar Tree products.
The Dollar Tree, known for its affordable prices, offers a bunch of items that can serve DIY purposes if you think creatively — such as the wooden storage box that can easily clean up tech clutter. Dollar Tree offers packages of drawer organizers that can be used to separate out various batteries, making them easier to locate, for a cleaner look overall.
Note that the availability of certain Dollar Tree products can vary based on your location, and these products, at these prices, were available at the time of writing. You can order directly from Dollar Tree's website to have it delivered, or you can search to see if it is available at nearby stores. Dollar Tree has 9,000 stores across the United States and Canada, making it easy to pop inside and find some great products for DIY home organization.
Using Dollar Tree boxes for drawer organization
One product Dollar Tree offers is the Crafters Square Assorted Wood Box. It is a set of three boxes for $1.25 that includes large, medium, and small sizes. You can use all three, two of them, or just a single one across different drawers to help organize your batteries and separate the most popular and best-performing batteries from the cheaper ones.
To use these wooden boxes effectively, start by clearing your battery drawer of all its contents. This is a good chance to go through everything and make sure it's all still relevant and useful. If you have batteries that have fallen out of their containers, you can place them back in neatly. You can also take this chance to use products like twist ties or hair ties to bind up the cords on battery chargers, like the kind used by laptops or phones. This will keep everything much more organized in the drawer.
Now, set the Dollar Tree wooden boxes inside the drawer. Place your batteries in each based on their type and purpose. For example, you might want to place the packages of AA or AAA batteries in the smallest wooden box. Then you could put larger battery chargers for laptops in the biggest box. Keeping them separated this way makes them easier to find when you need them, and also gives a designated spot for future batteries to be stored.
An alternative for battery drawer organization
If those wooden boxes don't work for you, Dollar Tree also offers its Essentials Large Rectangular Drawer Organizers in a pack of two for $1.25. It comes with one white and one black box, though the exact appearance of the product may vary depending on which Dollar Tree location you get it from.
Use these drawers similarly to the wooden boxes. Start by cleaning out your battery drawer and checking what's inside. Then, place both boxes inside your drawer and divide the batteries between the two. Since these boxes are rectangular in shape, it's best to bind up battery charging cables with ties in an oval or loop fashion so they fit more neatly inside the box.
While you're shopping at Dollar Tree, you can also look for adhesive hooks that can eliminate the eyesore of cable clutter when you have cords plugged in. Living in a tech-forward home with plenty of gadgets and the batteries and cables that come with them doesn't have to be a messy affair with some Dollar Tree DIY.