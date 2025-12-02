Say Goodbye To Tech Clutter With This Cute Dollar Tree DIY

To assemble this simple box, you can find just about everything you need at Dollar Tree. The linchpins are the wooden slices, which Dollar Tree sells in a variety of shapes and sizes. You want two of roughly the same size, so they'll fit well together. You can also find the small wooden pallets necessary for the ends of the box at Dollar Tree. Beyond that, you'll just need a tube of wood glue, a few square dowels, and craft sticks to make the base of the box.

Just use some pliers and a staple remover to remove the hangers from the wooden slices, and arrange the slices lengthwise, with the pallets — oriented vertically — bookending them. All of these wooden components have been pre-treated, so you don't need to do any sanding or buffing, though you can apply some paint or wax if you'd to add some personality. Otherwise, just apply the wood glue on the narrow outside face of both pallets, stand them up, and press the wooden slices into them to create the walls of the box.

Retrieve the square dowels and craft sticks and apply some more wood glue to the inside bottom edge of the pallets. Press the dowels in so they're flush with the bottom edge, then apply some glue on top of the dowels and press the craft sticks into them to complete the base. Just like that, you've got a nifty box for your desk, ready for decorating or organizing or for gifting to your favorite remote worker.