5 DeWalt Gadgets Users Swear By
DeWalt is one of the foremost brands in the hardware industry, dealing primarily in various forms of battery-operated power tools and construction site equipment. While tools and their accessories are DeWalt's bread and butter, it's not the only thing the brand sells. It also offers various gadgets that anyone can appreciate, including device chargers, portable lighting, speakers, and headphones.
While all of DeWalt's products are intended for professional laborers like construction site workers, the brand's various gadgets could easily find a home in other settings, like your home, office, or camping kit. All you need is a couple of DeWalt rechargeable battery packs, and you can utilize them in all of these settings and more.
DeWalt's products are readily available on Amazon, with many of them receiving hearty praise from shoppers. All of the products in this roundup have user scores of at least 4 out of 5 stars and have at least 1,000 reviews.
Heavy Duty USB-C Car Charger
In today's world, almost everyone has their phone with them at all times, especially when you're traveling to and from work. If you're always carrying it around with you, it may be hard to find time to charge it. This is why it's nice to have a car charger to utilize that transit time, and why you'd benefit from the DeWalt Heavy Duty USB-C Car Charger, available on Amazon for $39.99.
This 120W charger plugs into your car's power socket or cigarette lighter to provide power for up to two devices simultaneously. Anything that powers through a USB-C connection can plug right in, whether it's a smartphone, a tablet, or a laptop. It's a fairly hearty charger, both in terms of its sturdy constitution and its charging efficacy. By DeWalt's estimates, it can charge a MacBook Pro 15 from near-empty to 70% power in about 40 minutes. It has built-in protections against overvolting and overcharging, as well as extreme temperatures, so you can safely leave it in your car overnight. It's the perfect tech accessory to add to your car's dashboard setup.
The DeWalt Heavy Duty USB-C Car Charger is an Amazon's Choice product, with a 4.7 rating based on 1,111 user reviews. One user said it was a good-quality charger, perfect for charging their laptop on the go. Another user had similar praises, though they added that it's a little bulky compared to similar car chargers.
20V Max LED Work Light
No matter where you are or what you do for a living, the one thing everyone should purchase is a reliable flashlight, and some of the best can be found on Amazon. You should have one at home for emergencies, one in your camping kit, one in your toolbox to help with work in dark spots, and so on. For a light that can serve all of these purposes, try the DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light, available on Amazon for $59.00.
This multi-faceted work light is small enough to be held in one hand, but it can also support itself via its metal hanger, magnetic adhesion, a kick stand, or be hooked onto your belt or shirt. It draws power from one of DeWalt's 20V Max battery packs, generating up to 160 lumens of light via its powerful LED bulb. That bulb can also pivot 360 degrees, so you can stick it just about anywhere and have it shine down on you while you work, read a book, or make repairs.
The DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light is an Amazon's Choice product, with 3,148 Amazon users giving it a cumulative score of 4.7. One user, a plumber, quite likes this light, keeping three in their work kit. Another user likes this light's strength and compact design, but noticed that the light is a little too heavy for the magnet to keep it properly suspended.
12V/20V Max USB Charger
Besides its actual tools, DeWalt's major draw is the battery systems it uses to power those tools and their accessories. These 12V and 20V battery packs can power a multitude of power tools, though with the right accessories, you can also put that power toward more mundane purposes. All you need is the DeWalt 12V/20V Max USB Charger, available on Amazon for $71.77.
This simple gadget is designed to clamp onto any 12V or 20V DeWalt battery pack, then deliver that power directly to your personal devices and electronics via its two USB charging ports. Both ports can be used simultaneously, perfect for charging phones and music players while in the backyard or at the campsite. The LED gauge on the top lets you know how much juice the battery has left, so you won't get caught with a flat pack at an inopportune time.
The DeWalt 12V/20V Max USB Charger has secured a 4.7-star rating from 5,276 users. One user said their spouse has several of these chargers they use at their construction job, and they're also great for emergency power during an outage. Another user said it's great for charging devices while outdoors or at the beach, though they wished the charger clamped a little more firmly to the battery.
Heavy Duty Neckband Bluetooth Headphones
Everyone could use a good pair of headphones for listening to music and podcasts. If you're in an active line of work or have an active hobby like jogging, even the best wireless earbuds may fall off or out too easily. If you need audio that you can count on to stay where it is, that's a job for the DeWalt Heavy Duty Neckband Bluetooth Headphones, available on Amazon for $89.00.
These ergonomic jobsite earbuds are inserted into your ears like traditional earbuds, but they're secured in place by a wire to a sturdy neckband. Even if they fall out of your ears, they won't leave your person. While the buds are wired to the band, the whole thing is wireless, connecting to your phone via Bluetooth and delivering balanced audio while still leaving you aware of your surroundings. As an added perk, the sides of the band have Bluetooth speakers if you want to share your audio in your immediate vicinity. The entire unit is rated for 60 hours of continuous usage, and it has an IP56 resistance rating against water and dust.
The DeWalt Heavy Duty Neckband Bluetooth Headphones have earned a 4.4-star rating from 1,912 Amazon users. One user called them rugged, comfortable, and perfect for jobsites, with the external speakers offering additional flexibility. Another user liked the headphones overall, though felt the battery capacity was shorter than advertised.
20V Max Bluetooth Speaker
Whether you're at a jobsite or hanging out on the beach, it's always a good time for some music. A good Bluetooth speaker can help get the party started or pass the time, and if the speaker is rugged, that makes it even better. For rugged and responsive sound, try the DeWalt 20V Max Bluetooth Speaker, available on Amazon for $139.00.
This hearty device packs everything you'd want in a Bluetooth audio device, pairing to any external phone or music player up to 100 feet away and delivering rich sound through its stereo speakers. There are power and track control buttons on top, under the convenient carrying handle. It can receive power from a normal power cord or a DeWalt 20V battery pack, which clips on discreetly on the back of the device. There's also a nook on top to stash your phone, as well as both a USB charging port for powering it and an AUX port if Bluetooth isn't an option.
10,192 Amazon users have given the DeWalt 20V Max Bluetooth Speaker a cumulative 4.7-star score. One user praised the sound quality and sturdy build, regularly making use of it while they're gardening outside. Another user said it was a great jobsite speaker overall, though they wished the bass was a little deeper and that it had a USB-C port instead of just USB.
Anyone can appreciate DeWalt gadgets
Compared to other assorted gadgets you may find on Amazon, DeWalt's products can be a bit on the pricey side. It's good to know you're getting something reliable before you drop the cash, which is why we sourced user opinions to select the preceding products. To verify quality, we stuck to DeWalt gadgets with a user score of at least 4 out of 5 stars. To ensure these scores are properly weighted, we narrowed further to products that had at least 1,000 user reviews.