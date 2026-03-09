10 Best Budget And Expensive Noise-Cancelling Headphones In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Personal audio changed the way we listen to music. You no longer need the consensus of everyone in the room to listen to a particular song. Instead, you can just put on your headphones and forget what anyone else thinks. Noise-cancelling headphones are an extension of the personal audio experience, promising to help you focus more on your music by blocking unnecessary sounds. Up until just a few years ago, noise-cancelling headphones were a niche market due to the limited competition and high prices.
Well, those times have changed. 2026 is here, and today you can get a pair of ANC (active noise cancellation) headphones for well under $100, or spend $1,000 on a luxurious pair from a maker like Dali. The choice is yours, but it can be confusing because every headphone is designed for something different. Some excel at blocking train and commute noise, while others are made to suppress the ear-screeching jet engines of a plane. Whatever your usage needs might be, it's important not to fall for the hype around the newest thing. That's why we've compiled a list of 10 of the best budget and premium noise-cancelling headphones to consider.
10. Anker Soundcore Space Q45 Wireless
When Anker launched the Soundcore Space Q45 Wireless headphones in 2022, reviews loved them for offering a competent option in the midrange segment at $149. Now that a few years have passed, the Q45 Wireless can be had for as low as $100 on Amazon. And at this price, they are Rtings' pick for the best budget noise-cancelling headphones. This praise stems from the headphones' ANC performance, which dynamically adjusts isolation levels to block most noise from places like a lively restaurant or a loud office, though it won't drown out all of it. High-pitched noises, like a baby crying or tires screeching, will still make their way past your music. Also, people with sensitive ears have complained of pressure building up at the maximum ANC level.
Another reason why the Q45 Wireless is regarded so highly is the sound quality. Anker packed 40mm double-layer diaphragm drivers, and they mean serious business. Out of the box, the headphones sound rich, in a way people expect from much more expensive models. The output is clear, with bass that doesn't overpower the mids or highs. The BassUp feature ramps up the lower frequencies to deliver more oomph for people who like to feel their music. Battery life is also decent, with the headphones averaging about 28 hours (ANC on) before needing a recharge.
There are some concerns, though, related to build quality. At this price, it's obvious the Q45 Wireless headphones are made from plastic, but that's not the problem. The problem is that the headband has snapped for several buyers, even with light use.
9. Anker Soundcore Life Q20 2024
The relatively new Soundcore Life Q20 2024 headphones take what people love about the Q45 Wireless and cut back on some non-essentials to hit a price of just $49.99 at Amazon. This makes the Q20 2024 Rtings' pick for the best cheap noise-cancelling headphones, and there are plenty of reasons for that. Their ANC is almost as good as the Q45 Wireless, capable of blocking the irritating office chatter and the noise of a busy restaurant. Obviously, it's not enough to stop the whooshing of a jet engine or a train from interrupting your music session, but it's still a big step up from passive noise cancellation. Like many budget headphones, the tuning leans heavily toward bass, with explosions and action scenes in movies sounding lively. But, unlike others, the lows don't mask the mids, which is where most dialogue is.
For people who like to tune their audio, the Life Q20 2024 headphones do support Anker's companion app, which enables EQ customization. The battery lasts almost 50 hours on a charge, easily outlasting many higher-priced models.
Unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. Anker has cut some corners. Boosted sounds in the Transparency mode can be slightly muffled, and the build quality is controversial. Reviews mention flaking earcups and broken seals that expose the inner foam cushions. Like the Q45 Wireless, the plastic is delicate and requires some care.
8. Razer Opus X Wireless
Not everyone wants to just block out their co-workers while focusing on a presentation due in a few hours. Some people also want to go home and play their favourite games to relax. If that's you and you don't want to spend a fortune on headphones for both work and gaming, the Razer Opus X Wireless could be worth a look. They cost $89 on Amazon, and for that, you get 40mm drivers that are surprisingly not tuned with overpowering bass.
If anything, reviews have mentioned that the bass is flat and that they had to bump the lower frequencies for a bit more oomph. The same can be said of the audio, as it's pretty well balanced, with decent detail and clarity. ANC is good enough to suppress background noise while commuting, but struggles with harsh, low-frequency sounds like engine noise. Instead of lifting the headphones, you can enable Ambient mode, which uses the external microphones to boost external sound.
Beyond the basics, the biggest reason we've included the Razer Opus X Wireless on this list is its Gaming mode, which dials down latency. That said, we wouldn't recommend these for competitive PC gaming, as the best gaming headphones are typically wired or use a 2.4GHz wireless dongle for lower latency. Another caveat has been the microphone quality. It makes you sound muffled, and that's the last thing gamers need during intense combat. On the bright side, the 68-hour battery life is superb, and there's USB-C charging support.
7. Sony WH-CH720N
Sony headphones are a trademark of exceptional audio performance. The maker ranked number one on our list of the best headphone brands, but it's not just the brand's premium headphones that are this good. Sony's expertise lends itself beautifully to budget headphones, too, as evidenced by the WH-CH720N, which are What Hi-Fi's pick of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones. The award comes down to their audio quality, which packs a healthy dose of realism. The tuning makes music sound big and bright with a decent amount of bass. There are plenty of details and textures for your money as well. That said, if you aren't a fan of bold music, the headphones can be toned down to a more relaxed state with the companion app.
The app also features a couple of ANC modes, namely Full Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound. In practice, while the ANC on the CH720N headphones doesn't envelop you in silence, it does a good job of quieting most commute noises or helping you ignore that annoying co-worker. Beyond just music, features like DSEE sound upscaling and support for Sony 360 Reality Audio tracks, available via Amazon Music Unlimited, are a welcome addition. Annoyingly, there is a catch. The WH-CH720N cannot be folded, and they don't come with a carrying case. So, we'd recommend handling them with care if you travel frequently. The Sony WH-CH720N can often be found for $98 on Amazon.
6. Amazon Basics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
There are plenty of reasons why Amazon-branded products are cheap. Chief among them is the fact that Amazon, as a marketplace, can absorb marketing and warehousing costs. While the legality of this arrangement is up for debate since Amazon has been accused of promoting its own products at the top of search results, the Basics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones are surprisingly good for just $38.40. They house 40mm dual drivers, connect via Bluetooth 5.3, and support multi-device pairing. The sound is relatively balanced, with treble that usually hits the spot.
That being said, the limitations become evident in the soundstage, which reviews say lacks detail when listening to dense songs. The bass is accurate and doesn't feel intrusive.
It's not perfect, but Amazon has tuned the ANC of its headphones quite well to dampen background noise in settings like a lively cafe. Where things get better is the build quality. Unlike Anker, there haven't been reports of headbands snapping in half or of the earcup covers flaking away. The headphones also fold, but they don't come with a travel case, and the finish scuffs easily. So, keeping them pristine could be an issue.
5. Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3
In 2026, headphones aren't just headphones. People wear them almost everywhere, and to some, headphones also mean style. Few do style better than the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3. That's because the design is unique, with a full-metal construction that blends seamlessly into the hinge, woven fabric on the outside, and chamfered edges. But it's not just about looking good either. Bowers & Wilkins trimmed the weight on the S3 headphones to just 300g, making them even more comfortable. They are stacked with features like aptX Lossless and Auracast, a broadcasting technology that lets supported TVs or phones stream to unlimited devices, much like a silent disco.
At the heart of the Px7 S3 are dual 40mm drivers designed to drop you right into the music, carefully placing each instrument around you for the most clarity. The headphones capture the details in songs with rich overtones, made even better by their handling of low frequencies. Noise cancellation is taken care of by an array of eight microphones, and the ANC competently creates a bubble from the outside world, where low-frequency sounds like engine rumble are silenced. What's not perfect, though, is the fact that higher frequencies, including conversations, can make their way into your music. This, coupled with a price of $479 on Amazon, limits the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3's appeal to a certain demographic who want to spend more.
4. Dali IO-8
Despite the niche-ness of the premium headphone market, there's no shortage of options. Brands like Dali, Mark Levinson, and Focal all promise the cream of the crop. But if you have the pockets to shell out a thousand dollars for a pair of headphones, experts say the Dali IO-8 could be it. The speaker manufacturer has been active in the headphone space for some time, and the IO-8 headphones differentiate themselves from others by packing a 50mm paper/wood fiber driver. The company says the drivers save weight while being reliable, too. As one might expect, the build of the IO-8 gets a high dose of premium materials like metal and leather. The design is sophisticated yet less flashy than the Px7 S3.
Another trick up the IO-8's sleeve is noise cancellation. It's not class-leading compared to Bose or Sony, but it's one of the few to eliminate the "suction" feeling that's annoying to some people. The audio is crisp, bringing out fine details without sounding harsh. The mid-range is handled well and conveys the vocal textures. With the bass boost turned off, even the lower frequencies stay in proportion with the rest of the spectrum. Interestingly, the IO-8 headphones don't come with a companion app. Dali has done it the old-fashioned way, implementing controls on the headphones themselves with buttons. All this luxury does come at a cost: $1,250 on Amazon, though they can often be found for around $1,000 during sales.
3. Sennheiser HDB 630
Headphone technology has come a long way. We borrowed noise cancellation from the military, developed drivers from paper, and added support for spatial audio to make people feel as if they were in the studio. What hasn't changed, however, is how all this information travels — via Bluetooth. And it's no secret that songs need to be compressed for this to work. While codecs like LDAC and aptX Lossless do their best to preserve the original quality, many phones, including the iPhone, simply don't support these standards. Well, this isn't an issue with the Sennheiser HDB 630 ($499 on Amazon), since they're bundled with a BTD 700 USB-C dongle that adds aptX Adaptive support to any smartphone.
The result? Reviews say that the HDB 630 are audiophile-grade headphones, which value balance and precision over anything else. They might not sound as energetic as others on this list, but they offer supreme detail, sound natural, and stay dynamic across the whole frequency range. If you're not a fan, you can tweak the EQ settings for a more exciting profile. The noise cancellation works well enough to block noise from people and street chatter. However, there is a downside. The sound on the HDB 630 headphones changes with different head shapes. What this means is that your fit, including hair length and whether you wear glasses, can noticeably affect the frequency response.
2. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen)
For a long time, if you wanted a premium pair of noise-cancelling headphones, Bose was the way to go. After all, these guys started the ANC bandwagon back in 1999. Today, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd gen), which cost $429 on Amazon, are the gold standard in Bose's lineup. Experts have raved about the ANC performance, which cancels out the swoosh of a jet engine by essentially creating a barrier. You can walk around a construction site or travel the metro without a hint of bother, though it does come with a heavy dose of the infamous suction effect.
Fortunately, there is an Aware mode for conversations, and the pair can automatically adjust noise-cancellation levels based on your surroundings. Sound is where things do get a little complicated. Don't get us wrong: the QuietComfort Ultra sound better than 99% of the headphones on the market, with stellar detail, tighter response, and quite a lot of separation between instruments. But the sound quality falls short compared to the XM6 and HDB 630, which are slightly better across the board. On the bright side, though, Bose's focus on spatial audio does pay pretty big dividends. Its Cinema mode can place objects and dialogue effectively around the soundstage.
1. Sony WH-1000XM6
There's no other way to say it: The Sony WH-1000XM6, which cost $458 on Amazon, are the best noise-cancelling headphones we've tested so far. Their ANC works perfectly to block out anything from a lively workplace to an old metro line and even a loud jet engine. Not only that, but the ANC's implementation feels natural and eliminates the uncomfortable suction feeling in the ears, unlike the QuietComforts.
While you cannot adjust the noise-cancellation levels, nice-to-have features like Speak-To-Chat, which automatically adjusts the ANC level when someone's speaking to you, work really well, though there is a slight delay. On calls, the XM6 can even isolate your voice in loud environments. Sony also listened to user feedback to bring back the hinge, which now allows the headphones to fold and be carried away without a fuss. Even the redesigned headband has more girth for improved comfort.
Sound is handled by 30mm carbon-fiber composite dome drivers, with support for Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast technology. In practice, the XM6 sound like they have more of everything. The audio is punchy and lively in a way that seems almost impossible. They squeeze details from songs that would otherwise go unnoticed, and they do all this while keeping vocal textures absolutely spot on. Instruments around the wide soundstage feel perfectly placed, and even the bass is tightly controlled, so it feels thumpy and tight. With ANC enabled, battery life lasts over 30 hours, and there's support for fast PD charging that gives 3 hours of playback in 3 minutes. The only gripes we could find are the lack of USB-C listening and the fact that wearing glasses affects noise cancellation more than we'd like.
Methodology
Choosing the best headphones for noise cancellation is no easy feat, simply because there are so many options. Plus, the fact that sound is a very subjective matter makes things a lot more difficult. We first scoured the internet for best-of lists and year-end roundups from reputable sources like What Hi-Fi and RTINGS. We then sifted through detailed reviews of the headphones mentioned and paired them with personal feedback from some models we've used.
Naturally, how well the ANC performed in everyday environments like offices and in extreme conditions such as airplanes was the key factor when evaluating the best budget headphones priced around or under $100. That being said, the premium headphones, priced above $400, were judged not only on ANC performance but also on sound quality, comfort, battery life, and overall feature set.