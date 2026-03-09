10 Best Budget And Expensive Noise-Cancelling Headphones In 2026

When Anker launched the Soundcore Space Q45 Wireless headphones in 2022, reviews loved them for offering a competent option in the midrange segment at $149. Now that a few years have passed, the Q45 Wireless can be had for as low as $100 on Amazon. And at this price, they are Rtings' pick for the best budget noise-cancelling headphones. This praise stems from the headphones' ANC performance, which dynamically adjusts isolation levels to block most noise from places like a lively restaurant or a loud office, though it won't drown out all of it. High-pitched noises, like a baby crying or tires screeching, will still make their way past your music. Also, people with sensitive ears have complained of pressure building up at the maximum ANC level.

Another reason why the Q45 Wireless is regarded so highly is the sound quality. Anker packed 40mm double-layer diaphragm drivers, and they mean serious business. Out of the box, the headphones sound rich, in a way people expect from much more expensive models. The output is clear, with bass that doesn't overpower the mids or highs. The BassUp feature ramps up the lower frequencies to deliver more oomph for people who like to feel their music. Battery life is also decent, with the headphones averaging about 28 hours (ANC on) before needing a recharge.

There are some concerns, though, related to build quality. At this price, it's obvious the Q45 Wireless headphones are made from plastic, but that's not the problem. The problem is that the headband has snapped for several buyers, even with light use.