8 Cheap Gadgets That Can Fix Cable Clutter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you've acquired one of the best home theater systems, you are a hardcore gamer, or have amassed a collection of work-from-home gadgets, everyone deals with cable clutter. It's an annoying problem, and if you don't handle it right away, it gets worse as you add more devices and gadgets to your setup. There are some high-level solutions available, but there are also some cheap options that you can find on Amazon that can get the job done.
Cable management doesn't have to be expensive, and we're here to prove it. We've gathered eight gadgets that will help you in different situations, and we've provided highly rated examples that won't cost you more than $40.These Amazon products may be cheap, but they're effective in eliminating the cable clutter at home or in the office.
If you've got a cable clutter problem, it's about time that you deal with it. We suggest that you keep reading, as there's a good chance that the fix that you need is on this list.
Nettbe reusable cable ties
Cable ties are among the cheap Amazon tools every PC owner should have, as they're probably the simplest and fastest way to handle cable clutter. However, they come with the downside that you'll have to cut and replace them whenever you need to change anything.
This isn't ideal for cords that you usually move, such as chargers and wired accessories. This makes reusable cable ties more effective for cable management. While they are more expensive than disposable cable ties, the additional cost is almost negligible, especially since reusable cable ties will last you for years.
You can get 60 pieces of the 6-inch version of the Nettbe reusable cable ties from Amazon for only $12, and this purchase looks like a steal with its average score of 4.8 stars following more than 13,000 reviews. Shoppers said that the cable ties work as intended with their hook-and-loop design, and they feel durable as they're made from nylon fabric. The Velcro is also pretty strong, allowing them to hold together thick and heavy cables without a problem.
Alex Tech cable sleeves
For those who don't like seeing several cables in an area, no matter how organized they look, one recommended solution is to use cable sleeves. By bundling all the cables and then wrapping or inserting them into a cable sleeve, they'll combine into a single cord that runs from your monitor to your PC, or from the various components when doing something like turning your TV space into a home cinema. Like disposable cable ties, cable sleeves are not meant to be changed often, so you should use them for semi-permanent connections.
The Alex Tech cable sleeves are extremely popular on Amazon, with nearly 81,000 reviews and an average score of 4.7 stars. You can get 25 feet of 1/2-inch split sleeves for only $14.99, and that's plenty to be used around your home or to deal with cable clutter in your car or motorcycle.
Alex Tech also said that cats don't like chewing on them, so it's great for households with feline family members. Amazon shoppers love the durability and flexibility of these cable sleeves and how easy they are to use. Just cut the length that you need, use a lighter on the edges to prevent fraying, and wrap them around the cables you want to organize. The edge will stick to the rest of the cable sleeve as you finish wrapping, with no additional adhesive necessary.
Soulwit cable management clips
If you want your cables affixed to the wall or to your desk, you should think about using cable clips. With multiples, you can set the direction of where your cables will run, whether you want them straight or curving at certain points.
The cable clips themselves are permanently fixed to a surface, but since you can easily open them, they're good for cables that you remove or change every once in a while. For example, if your laptop charger has a box in the middle, you can easily take it out, even with the bulk, to bring your laptop somewhere.
The Soulwit cable management clips have received more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon, resulting in a score of 4.5 stars. You'll get 50 pieces for $15.95, which is probably all you'll ever need. The cable clips have a strong adhesive on the back, so installing them requires you to peel off the cover and stick them wherever you want. According to Amazon shoppers, these cable clips are great for making cords look much more streamlined, and their adhesive is strong enough to keep them in place. Some customers did find it difficult to peel off the protective layer covering the adhesive.
Cinati under desk cable management tray
Do you have a lot of electronic devices on your desk, and they're all plugged into a power strip? If that results in cable clutter on the floor or behind your computer, you should consider installing an under-desk cable management tray.
Usually placed at the back of your desk, this gadget keeps the power cords out of your line of sight. If your desk is up against a wall, you might have to stretch a bit to attach and remove plugs from the power strip inside the tray, but you can use reusable cable ties or cable sleeves to further organize the cords that will likely be there permanently.
The Cinati under desk cable management tray is a great example, at just $16.99, with an average rating of 4.6 stars after more than 3,700 reviews. It doesn't require any drilling to install, as it comes with clamps that won't damage your desk, and it's made of metal for durability. This cable management tray is very easy assemble and attach, according to Amazon customers, and it does a great job at hiding unruly cables.
Delamu cord hiders
Cord hiders are kind of similar to cable clips in the sense that you can specify the direction where the cords run, but as their name implies, they completely hide the cables. This makes them look even neater as the cords are out of sight, with the additional purpose of keeping them away from children and pets. However, the trade-off is that it will take more effort to access the cables inside them. It's still possible to swap them out, but it's generally recommended to use cord hiders with cables that you won't be changing regularly.
The Delamu cord hiders on Amazon have received more than 40,000 reviews and carry an average rating of 4.5 stars. That's partly because of their low price, as you can get a total of 157 inches of these cord covers for just $17.99. They come in different colors, allowing them to blend in with your wall's color, and they're easy to use with their snap-on design.
You can cut them to the exact length that you want, and they have very sticky tape at the back to affix them to your wall. Amazon shoppers appreciate the ease of cutting and installing these cord hiders, but with a word of caution that you should meticulously plan and measure where you're going to stick them because their adhesive is very strong.
Joyroom magnetic cord holders
If you've got a lot of different chargers for your electronic devices, you may want to think about installing multiple cord holders to keep everything tidy. This way, you'll have access to them any time, instead of having to fish for the cables from your drawer every time you need one. It's easy to take out whatever's inside cord holders, just like cable clips, but instead of managing a few cords at a time and guiding their direction, cord holders hold a single cable at their ends.
On Amazon, nine pieces of the Joyroom magnetic cord holders are available for $19.99. They come with magnetic clamps so you can place and remove cables with just one hand, and they have an acrylic adhesive sticky pad at the back for quick and easy installation.
The cord holders have an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 4,600 reviews, with shoppers on the platform saying they provide amazing value and are extremely effective at making sure that cords aren't hanging all over the place. Customers also mentioned that the magnets are strong, so it's not a problem if you want to use your phone while it's charging with the cable inside one of these cord holders.
Echogear in-wall cable management
One of the cleanest solutions to messy cables is using in-wall cord hiders. Compared to cord hiders that you can still see even if they've been painted over, these gadgets are completely out of sight as the cables will be running inside your wall. You can set up one behind your TV and the other behind your AV receiver, for example, creating the illusion that the appliances have a wireless connection.
Installation requires drilling into your drywall, which isn't as simple as sticking something on with adhesive, but it's still a fairly easy process. Remember, though, this isn't for power cords, as running them inside your wall is not safe.
The Echogear in-wall cable management kit is a highly-rated example with an average score of 4.6 stars from more than 13,000 reviews. For just $19.99, it comes with two grommets that can fit up to four HDMI cables, locking brackets to keep them in place, and a hole saw attachment for your drill to make the exact size in your wall for the grommets. If you're concerned that you might mess it up, you shouldn't be, because according to Amazon shoppers, the instructions provided by the kit are very clear, so this shouldn't take too long to finish setting up.
Chouky cable organizer box
Similar to under-desk cable management trays, cable organizer boxes let you say goodbye to ugly power strips. These boxes are easy to access, as you only have to lift the cover to plug or unplug devices, and they do a great job of hiding clutter due to their solid material construction.
You're going to have to find a good spot where you can place them, such as on the floor or in the far side of your desk, but they require no installation at all. They also provide the bonus of making sure that your pets and kids don't play with the power strip.
On Amazon, you can get two pieces of the Chouky cable organizer box for $31.99. Every purchase comes with reusable cable ties and cord holders for further organization, and the boxes themselves are durable as they're made of ABS plastic. After more than 3,500 shoppers, its average score stands at 4.5 stars, with customers saying that they help a lot in eliminating cable clutter while also looking stylish and not taking up too much space.
How We Chose These Cheap Gadgets For Fixing Cable Clutter
For the suggestions on this list, we browsed Amazon for different methods of effective cable management. We identified eight types of gadgets that are generally affordable, and we selected specific products under these categories with prices of below $40.
The products that we chose have also received an average score of at least 4.5 stars with more than 1,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers. This criterion was set to make sure that they work as intended in eliminating cable clutter. We've also highlighted customer comments on these products to showcase their effectiveness as cable management solutions from real customers.