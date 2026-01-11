Say Goodbye To Ugly Power Strips With This Sleek Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A clean workspace is essential for productivity, which means removing most of the clutter from the area around your desk, including all the various power cables in use. If you have multiple monitors, chargers, gadgets, and other devices hanging around, you probably have a lot of wires. It can be tough to conceal them, unless your desk has a built-in cable management system, but even then, surge protectors and power strips have a way of making things messy. Everything has to plug into those strips, and it can end up in an unsightly tangle of cords. Enter the D-Line Cable Management Box, a super simple, intelligent, and convenient way to tuck some of those wires out of view.

The box conceals cables plugged into a power strip, and comes in two sizes, small and large. The large box can accommodate power strips up to 14 inches long and two inches wide, or double power strips up to 10 inches long and five inches wide. That includes anything plugged into those strips with clever holes in the box for the wires to pass through. The box also comes in three styles: all-black, all-white, and a white and wood-accent variant. Additionally, the large box retails for $29.99, while the smaller box is $22.99, making it a fairly accessible way to hide the wiring around your desk, entertainment center, or other areas of your home. You can even pair the D-line box with some Dollar Tree hooks for organizing cables to secure all your wires, so that you can finally say goodbye to cable clutter altogether.