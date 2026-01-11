Say Goodbye To Ugly Power Strips With This Sleek Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A clean workspace is essential for productivity, which means removing most of the clutter from the area around your desk, including all the various power cables in use. If you have multiple monitors, chargers, gadgets, and other devices hanging around, you probably have a lot of wires. It can be tough to conceal them, unless your desk has a built-in cable management system, but even then, surge protectors and power strips have a way of making things messy. Everything has to plug into those strips, and it can end up in an unsightly tangle of cords. Enter the D-Line Cable Management Box, a super simple, intelligent, and convenient way to tuck some of those wires out of view.
The box conceals cables plugged into a power strip, and comes in two sizes, small and large. The large box can accommodate power strips up to 14 inches long and two inches wide, or double power strips up to 10 inches long and five inches wide. That includes anything plugged into those strips with clever holes in the box for the wires to pass through. The box also comes in three styles: all-black, all-white, and a white and wood-accent variant. Additionally, the large box retails for $29.99, while the smaller box is $22.99, making it a fairly accessible way to hide the wiring around your desk, entertainment center, or other areas of your home. You can even pair the D-line box with some Dollar Tree hooks for organizing cables to secure all your wires, so that you can finally say goodbye to cable clutter altogether.
Why use the sleek D-Line Cable Management Box?
Compared to something like an under-desk cable management tray, the D-Line Cable Management Box can go in plain view. It can sit on or under your desk, or wherever is most convenient. The box's design includes a ventilation system that allows air to flow in and out, keeping the power strip cool, even under heavy use. The box has three rear entry and exit points, one on each side and one in the center, allowing for better organization. Everything remains hidden, unlike the basket option, so it's a great solution for those who want to conceal wires and cables as much as possible.
Currently, the D-Line box has over 13,600 user reviews on Amazon with a score of 4.5 stars. Some users mention that it's "solidly built," and offers a "clean, safe, and smart cable organizer for any setup." Others say the price is a little high for what is essentially an empty box made out of plastic. But everyone seems to agree that the minimalist design and ease of use match what they were looking for.
While the D-Line box is perfect for hiding all the cables from the essential tech accessories in your office, your desk isn't the only place cables can pile up. The D-Line box can be used everywhere you'd need something like this, including by TVs, around Christmas and holiday decorations, on countertops, and beyond.