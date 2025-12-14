5 Essential Tech Accessories Under $20 Every Office Worker Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, it's the little things that can be a big help around the office. While you can find plenty of USB gadgets that will power up your workspace, there's also a variety of tech accessories that can be essential when you're firing off an email or finishing up your latest report. Fortunately, we were taking a look around the internet during a coffee break, and we found a cool selection of products that aren't just useful, but they're all under $20 as well.

The following items will help with presentations, help you navigate Microsoft Office more efficiently, keep your desk clean and organized, and help you stay cool during a hot day. Each item on this list has received mostly favorable reviews online, meaning they can be great for you or someone in your life who could use an extra accessory or two at their day job, because you don't have to spend big to make life at the office a little easier.

Like a good ChatGPT prompt that can save you time at work, a good tech accessory has the potential to make you more productive. So before your next big meeting, check out the list below to see if anything catches your eye — considering the low cost of many of these products, you may just find yourself clicking Add to Cart faster than your boss can respond to your latest message in Slack. Let's take a look.