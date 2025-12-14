5 Essential Tech Accessories Under $20 Every Office Worker Needs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes, it's the little things that can be a big help around the office. While you can find plenty of USB gadgets that will power up your workspace, there's also a variety of tech accessories that can be essential when you're firing off an email or finishing up your latest report. Fortunately, we were taking a look around the internet during a coffee break, and we found a cool selection of products that aren't just useful, but they're all under $20 as well.
The following items will help with presentations, help you navigate Microsoft Office more efficiently, keep your desk clean and organized, and help you stay cool during a hot day. Each item on this list has received mostly favorable reviews online, meaning they can be great for you or someone in your life who could use an extra accessory or two at their day job, because you don't have to spend big to make life at the office a little easier.
Like a good ChatGPT prompt that can save you time at work, a good tech accessory has the potential to make you more productive. So before your next big meeting, check out the list below to see if anything catches your eye — considering the low cost of many of these products, you may just find yourself clicking Add to Cart faster than your boss can respond to your latest message in Slack. Let's take a look.
Gaiatop USB Desk Fan
Even if climate models can't fully explain what's happening to our Earth, you don't need to be a scientist to know when your office is too hot. During long summer days, an office accessory that keeps you cool while you power through your latest project is useful, and the Gaiatop USB Desk Fan for $8.99 is a way to do that for a low price.
The Gaiatop USB Desk Fan has three different modes to provide the airflow you want, and the cover for the fan blades can be removed for cleaning. Additionally, the fan produces volumes within the 30 dB to 50 dB range, meaning it stays relatively quiet while you work. With a 5.5-inch body and just 0.6 pounds in weight, this fan is perfect for a desk, and the 5-foot USB-A cord makes it easy to plug into a variety of computers and laptops.
Along with receiving an Amazon's Choice nod, the Gaiatop USB Desk Fan has a 4.7-star rating with over 6,100 reviews. Customers appreciate the device for its durability, strong airflow, and portability. However, other customers report that the fan may fail to turn on and keep running after some use.
AGPTEK 8-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips
If you work in an office and like technology, there's good odds you've had to deal with cable management at some point or another. While a Dollar Tree DIY hack can help eliminate cable clutter, it may be easier to use something that's actually built for the job. That's why the AGPTEK 8-pack Magnetic Cable Clips for $8.99 can be perfect for anyone who could use more organizing.
The AGPTEK Magnetic Cable Clips feature a full 360-degree rotating base for easy routing of cords, and they're perfectly suited for USB, network, appliance, and desktop cables. Their acrylic adhesive pads, when attached to a flat, smooth surface, create a strong bond without leaving any residue behind. You can use them outside of the office as well, including within a vehicle.
With over 200 bought in the last month as of November 2025 and getting the Amazon's Choice nod, the AGPTEK Magnetic Cable Clips have a 4.7-star rating and over 140 reviews. Folks appreciate the strong adhesive for application, the sturdiness of the clips, and overall usefulness for staying organized. However, a few buyers say they didn't get all eight clips in their pack.
Raryine Windows Shortcuts Office PC Desk Mat
If your workspace relies on the Microsoft Office suite of apps, then this may be a great desk mat. Like trying to remember all the hidden Microsoft Office 365 features you can use, remembering every keyboard shortcut between Office, Word, PowerPoint, and Windows in general can be a lot to memorize. If you find yourself needing a nice desk mat and a handy Office cheat sheet, then the Raryine Windows Shortcuts Office PC Desk Mat is a good option for $9.99.
This desk mat measures 27.6 inches by 11.8 inches, so it has enough space for a keyboard, mouse, and anything else that needs a smooth, soft surface. While the top of the mat has a smooth area for your mouse to glide freely, the non-slip base keeps everything in place. The top layer is also waterproof to fight accidental spills, and overall, the mat can be easily maintained. In terms of the Office cheat sheet, keyboard shortcuts are organized by software type, and each list contains a variety of common commands.
With over 3,000 bought in the last month at the time of this writing, the Raryine PC Desk Mat has a 4.7-star rating with over 500 reviews, and it has also received the Amazon's Choice nod. Folks appreciate the accurate shortcuts, easy legibility, and thick padding. Others note that most shortcuts are basic, so you won't learn anything advanced from this mat if you're a heavy Office user.
TICARVE Dust Cleaning Gel
Depending on where you work, there may be expectations to keep your area or desk tidy. While this is a good idea in general, not cleaning excessive dust is also a great mistake you can make to ruin your computer. That's why the TIRCARVE Dust Cleaning Gel for $7.99 can be a great item to keep around your workspace.
This reusable gel can clean small parts of an accessory, though it will be time to replace it once the gel turns dark. However, so long as you keep it in a place below 104 degrees Fahrenheit and return it to its jar, it will survive multiple uses. It's going to be great for cleaning the little areas of a keyboard, calculator, computer, or anything that has a lot of nooks and crannies where dust and debris can hide.
This Cleaning Gel has the Amazon's Choice seal of approval, and over 10,000 have been bought in November 2025. It also holds a solid 4.2-star rating with over 17,600 reviews. Folks appreciate the gel's reliability, ability to get into tight spots, and fresh smell, and it's going to do great in cars as well. Negative reviews say some slimes arrived too watery and didn't always pick up dust efficiently.
QUI Wireless Presentation Clicker
Even if you can use ChatGPT to create a PowerPoint presentation for work, it's still going to be up to you to deliver it in a way that has impact. While the QUI Wireless Presentation Clicker on Amazon can't guarantee your presentation will go smoothly, it can at least help make it more dynamic. The device's typical price tag of $15.99 can go as low as $9.98 on sale.
With plug-and-play connectivity, the QUI Wireless Presentation Clicker includes an LED indicator, multiple buttons for controlling a presentation or screen, and a 2.4 GHz USB receiver on the bottom of the device that supports the USB-A dongle that connects to your computer. Powered by one AAA battery (not included), this controller has a range of up to 328 feet. It supports macOS and Windows, and it also works with a variety of software, including Google Slides, PowerPoint, iWork, Prezi, and more.
With over 5,000 bought in November 2025, the Qui Wireless Presentation Clicker also holds a 4.4-star rating and over 1,980 reviews. Folks on Amazon appreciate the device's ease of use, small size, and reliability. However, other customers claim it's not durable and may stop working suddenly during long presentations.
How we chose these tech accessories
Even if all of these products are under $20, how you spend your money is still important. Each item on this list serves a purpose while still being easy on the wallet, and each item can be a welcome addition to your office space. We determined this through user experience and Amazon ratings, with every item here being rated at 4 stars or higher with at least 100 reviews. This way, we ensure that all these products are likely to benefit your office setting.