8 Hidden Microsoft Office 365 Features You Need To Start Using

If you're anything like me, then you're only using a tiny fraction of what you can access with your Microsoft 365 subscription. Up until now, I've pretty much just been creating Word documents and managing my Outlook emails. It turns out there's a wealth of applications and features waiting to be discovered.

A Microsoft 365 subscription gets you access to a bunch of tools, applications, cloud services, and security features that you might not even know you've got. Whether you'll be able to use everything on the list will depend on what kind of plan you have. We've not included anything that only works with a Business or Enterprise subscription, so everything should work with a Personal plan. However, if you're using a Family plan, some features are only available to the primary account holder. Student and educational plans might also be more limited, depending on how they've been set up.

Whether you actually need to start using the features below will depend heavily on what you want to accomplish. But in most cases here, even if you don't have a use for them straightaway, they're fun to play with, and it's helpful to know that they're there. So that next time you need to remove the background from an image or add the name of the Madagascan national anthem to an Excel spreadsheet, you'll know that's one of the features that you're already paying for.