Microsoft Is Giving The OneDrive App On Windows A Major AI-Themed Makeover

Based on a short GIF shared in the blog post, it looks like Microsoft is introducing better search and answer capabilities that use Copilot to help you find things within your saved OneDrive files. This should, hopefully, make it easier to navigate through your backups. Additionally, the company notes that it will introduce agentic behavior in the app, allowing you to let AI do most of the work for you when it comes to different tasks. This includes a new M365 Copilot Researcher integration, which Microsoft says you can use to "go from files to strategy in just a few clicks" using Copilot.

Another big change is the implementation of a "unified OneDrive photos experience," which will let you use AI to sort through all of the different saved images you have in your OneDrive cloud backup. This will be useful for those who choose to use OneDrive instead of other photo backup services like Google Photos. This new system will also allow for easier editing right inside of the OneDrive app, so you might not need third-party photo editing apps for minor changes. Microsoft hasn't revealed when we can expect these changes to arrive, though the company says the updates are "on the horizon."