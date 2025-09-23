Google Photos Conversational Editing Is Rolling Out To More Android Users

Google announced the Pixel 10 series in August, giving the new phones a few exclusive Gemini-powered camera and photo features. The new Camera Coach provides suggestions in real-time on how to take better photos using one of the new Pixel 10 phones. More interesting is a new Google Photos ability that lets Pixel 10 users edit images by issuing prompts via text, just like chatting with Gemini. Instead of making the edits yourself by tapping on the screen and choosing from available options, you'd use conversational editing to type instructions for the AI.

Google on Tuesday announced that the conversational editing feature in Google Photos will be rolled out to Android users beyond Pixel 10 owners. Google said in a blog post that the feature will be available to eligible Android users in the U.S. It's unclear when the feature will roll out to international Android users or whether it'll be available in the Google Photos app for iPhone. As a reminder, Google gave Google Photos several AI features earlier this year, including the ability to turn photos into videos with the Veo 3 video generation model.

All photos captured or edited with Pixel 10 phones feature C2PA metadata by default, which identifies the provenance of the image and explains whether it was edited with AI or non-AI tools. Presumably, the same safety protections are built into conversational editing features for Google Photos.