Google's Veo 3 Powers The Photo-To-Video Feature In Google Photos

Google updated the Google Photos experience a few months ago to add a new "Create" tab that gives users fast access to new AI editing abilities, including a tool that lets them turn photos into videos. On Wednesday, the company announced a big update for Google Photos, adding support for Veo 3, Google's best AI video generation model. Veo 3 will handle photo-to-video edits in Google Photos, which means users will get higher-quality clips than before. Initially, the older Veo 2 video generation model handled these animation effects.

The upgrade is logical, considering that Google first brought its Veo 3 photo-to-video AI editing tool to Gemini before the Google Photos received it. The Gemini feature uses Veo 3 and a text prompt to animate photos. The photo-to-video feature in Google Photos isn't as complex as in Gemini. You can use the Create tab to add motion to still images, but you don't get to input a text prompt. Instead, you can pick from two options, "Subtle movement" and "I'm feeling lucky." The AI will then add motion to the images without offering more granular control.

Google explained in a blog post that users will get a limited number of Veo 3 photo-to-video generations each day. Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers will have higher limits. Additionally, the Create tab, which is now available to users in the U.S., will support a few other AI editing capabilities.