This Sleek $13 Amazon Gadget Can Help Keep Your Desk Tidy

An untidy desk can quickly become a productivity killer. Walking in and seeing piles of documents scattered across your work surface is bad enough, but things can become so much worse when wires become involved. USB cables are a home office staple, and your phone, tablet, and laptop all lean on USB for charging and data transfers. But if you're using more than one wire at a time, your cables may get tangled together. Not only does this turn your desk into an eyesore that's difficult to work around, but bunched-up connections may also result in unusable cables – especially if you're dealing with a lot of bends and knots.

We do our best to highlight the tech and accessories that every remote or hybrid worker should have in their home office. As for that rat's nest of wires you're attempting to get rid of: one of the best tools for the job is this Anker Multipurpose Cord Keeper. Available in black or white, this $13 accessory scored a 4.2 out of 5 stars, based on over 3,500 reviews. Designed for common 3.5mm cables like USB-C, Lightning, and auxiliary audio, the Anker Cord Keeper manages up to five wires simultaneously with its built-in magnet and magnetized clips.

Most Amazon reviews stand behind the Anker Cord Keeper's clutter-solving capabilities and ease of use. Setting it up is as simple as cleaning the spot you want to stick it to, removing the adhesive, and placing the Cord Keeper down. You'll also be able to mount the Keeper to most smooth surfaces, be they wood, marble, metal, or glass.