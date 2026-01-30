This Sleek $13 Amazon Gadget Can Help Keep Your Desk Tidy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
An untidy desk can quickly become a productivity killer. Walking in and seeing piles of documents scattered across your work surface is bad enough, but things can become so much worse when wires become involved. USB cables are a home office staple, and your phone, tablet, and laptop all lean on USB for charging and data transfers. But if you're using more than one wire at a time, your cables may get tangled together. Not only does this turn your desk into an eyesore that's difficult to work around, but bunched-up connections may also result in unusable cables – especially if you're dealing with a lot of bends and knots.
We do our best to highlight the tech and accessories that every remote or hybrid worker should have in their home office. As for that rat's nest of wires you're attempting to get rid of: one of the best tools for the job is this Anker Multipurpose Cord Keeper. Available in black or white, this $13 accessory scored a 4.2 out of 5 stars, based on over 3,500 reviews. Designed for common 3.5mm cables like USB-C, Lightning, and auxiliary audio, the Anker Cord Keeper manages up to five wires simultaneously with its built-in magnet and magnetized clips.
Most Amazon reviews stand behind the Anker Cord Keeper's clutter-solving capabilities and ease of use. Setting it up is as simple as cleaning the spot you want to stick it to, removing the adhesive, and placing the Cord Keeper down. You'll also be able to mount the Keeper to most smooth surfaces, be they wood, marble, metal, or glass.
Taming the wires of your workspace doesn't have to be challenging
The Anker Cord Keeper features a reusable adhesive that doesn't leave residue behind if you need to remove it. All you have to do is un-stick it, wash the adhesive, and let it air dry. That said, we did read one or two complaints that the adhesive and magnets weren't strong enough for certain use cases. One individual couldn't get the organizer to adhere vertically to a nightstand; a few others noted that the built-in magnet and magnet clips needed more grip.
Anker has a solid reputation for consumer tech and tech accessories, and recommending its products is often a no-brainer. Still, the Cord Keeper may not be practical based on the layout of your desk or home office — which is why we also recommend this Under Desk Cable Management Tray for messy wires. Clamp it to the side or back of your desk, and use it to store all your wires, adapters, and snacks.
We also came across this sleek Amazon DIY kit that you can use to organize your everyday wires. Cleanliness and ingenuity are what we're after, and if you're currently living in a cable-induced nightmare, spend a few dollars to wrangle your workstation into tip-top shape.