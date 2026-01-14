Say Goodbye To Cluttered Desks With This Sleek Amazon DIY Kit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Desks have their way of getting full of clutter — unless you spend a lot of time organizing and cleaning, and you have enough room to put everything in a dedicated place. Data cables, charging cables, adapters, HDMI cables, extra wires — it's a broken record at this point, but they tend to pile up or jumble up. How much nicer would that desk look if you had a better way to organize it? Cue this comprehensive, 192-piece cord management and organizer kit that has pretty much everything you could ever need. It's on sale, too, for $16 when it's normally $20.
It has seven different styles of cord holders, from slotted, custom-fit ones to adhesive-based open-face clips. There are also plastic zip ties, cord protectors, cable tie mounts, and velcro straps. The idea is to take any loose cables you have running across or around your desk and fasten them, ideally out of the way, so that you have more desk space. More importantly, it will help eliminate a lot of the clutter, at least when it comes to cables and wires. It's also one of the best gifts for remote workers, because it's such a fantastic desk upgrade while being inexpensive.
How does the cable organizer kit help remove desk clutter?
Maybe you have a few charging cables running to a power adapter in the wall or a power strip? Or you have USB cables going from your PC to various points on your desk, or even some plugged into ports on your monitors? The point is, clutter happens. This cable management kit allows you to secure, tie off, or fasten those cables to the surface, preferably out of sight. You could also pair it with something like this under-desk cable management tray to maximize your space. The zip ties, cable holders, and velcro strips truly make it easy to get those things out of the way, while still keeping them accessible.
You could mount a cable holder to the front edge of your desk and then connect your charging cable, fastening it, while leaving the connector on the surface of your desk for easy access. Some of the images of the ties and holders show this exact configuration in use. You can also use those ties to tidy up cables on walls or other surfaces, like a bookshelf. Maybe think about organizing the inside of your desk drawers also, if you have them. You can use some inexpensive Dollar Tree finds to make that happen. Or, finish up a cute Dollar Tree DIY wooden box for organization instead.