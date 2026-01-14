Say Goodbye To Cluttered Desks With This Sleek Amazon DIY Kit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Desks have their way of getting full of clutter — unless you spend a lot of time organizing and cleaning, and you have enough room to put everything in a dedicated place. Data cables, charging cables, adapters, HDMI cables, extra wires — it's a broken record at this point, but they tend to pile up or jumble up. How much nicer would that desk look if you had a better way to organize it? Cue this comprehensive, 192-piece cord management and organizer kit that has pretty much everything you could ever need. It's on sale, too, for $16 when it's normally $20.

It has seven different styles of cord holders, from slotted, custom-fit ones to adhesive-based open-face clips. There are also plastic zip ties, cord protectors, cable tie mounts, and velcro straps. The idea is to take any loose cables you have running across or around your desk and fasten them, ideally out of the way, so that you have more desk space. More importantly, it will help eliminate a lot of the clutter, at least when it comes to cables and wires. It's also one of the best gifts for remote workers, because it's such a fantastic desk upgrade while being inexpensive.