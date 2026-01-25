The 7 Most Reliable Washing Machine Brands According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When buying a new washing machine, reliability is one of the most important factors to consider. These appliances are workhorses at home, so it only makes sense to invest in one that's built to last. If you don't know where to start, we've rounded up the most reliable washing machine brands, according to Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports' Brand Reliability scores are based on survey results from nearly 65,000 members' experiences with almost 75,000 washing machines purchased from 2014 to 2024. The scores are computed on the likelihood that a washing machine by each brand will break down or develop issues within five years. According to Consumer Reports, the most common problems were tangled clothes, unpleasant odors, and the appearance of mold or mildew. There were also issues reported with the spinning drums, water drainage, the ability to clean clothes, and excessive vibration.

The reliability ratings are different across the four categories of washing machines: front-loaders, HE (high-efficiency) top-loaders, top-load agitators, and compacts. In this roundup, we feature the brands that received satisfactory scores in at least one category, and in one impressive case, in all of them. We also highlight each brand's top-rated washing machine on Consumer Reports as another piece of information to help you decide on your next purchase.