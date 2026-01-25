The 7 Most Reliable Washing Machine Brands According To Consumer Reports
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When buying a new washing machine, reliability is one of the most important factors to consider. These appliances are workhorses at home, so it only makes sense to invest in one that's built to last. If you don't know where to start, we've rounded up the most reliable washing machine brands, according to Consumer Reports.
Consumer Reports' Brand Reliability scores are based on survey results from nearly 65,000 members' experiences with almost 75,000 washing machines purchased from 2014 to 2024. The scores are computed on the likelihood that a washing machine by each brand will break down or develop issues within five years. According to Consumer Reports, the most common problems were tangled clothes, unpleasant odors, and the appearance of mold or mildew. There were also issues reported with the spinning drums, water drainage, the ability to clean clothes, and excessive vibration.
The reliability ratings are different across the four categories of washing machines: front-loaders, HE (high-efficiency) top-loaders, top-load agitators, and compacts. In this roundup, we feature the brands that received satisfactory scores in at least one category, and in one impressive case, in all of them. We also highlight each brand's top-rated washing machine on Consumer Reports as another piece of information to help you decide on your next purchase.
LG
Everybody has heard of LG TVs, but the South Korean manufacturer is also the most reliable brand for washing machines, according to Consumer Reports. Among the names on this list, it's the only one that received a strong Brand Reliability score across all four categories. It ranked first for front-loads, top-load HEs, and compacts, and second for top-load agitators. For Owner Satisfaction, another score provided by Consumer Reports, LG received high ratings for front-loaders and top-load HEs.
Unsurprisingly, the sentiment among Reddit users on LG washing machines is generally positive, with many recommendations for their reliability even beyond five years of ownership. The highest-rated washing machines by LG are all under the front-loader category, namely the LG WM4000HWA, LG Signature WM9900HSA, and LG WM3400CW. The LG WM4000HWA was tagged by Consumer Reports as a Green Choice model, which means it comes with high recommendations for washing performance, energy efficiency, and water efficiency.
The brand's mastery of the industry extends to Consumer Reports' product ratings, as LG washing machines occupy the top eight spots for front-loads, the top six spots for top-load HEs, the top four spots for top-load agitators, and the number five spot for compact machines. LG has even made a robot for folding laundry, so it looks like it won't be giving up the crown any time soon.
Speed Queen
Speed Queen is an American laundry machine maker that ranks second in the Brand Reliability score behind LG for front-loaders, but beats the South Korean brand for top-load agitators with a near-perfect score in that category of washing machines. Speed Queen's Owner Satisfaction score is also the highest among all brands for top-load agitators, which is probably connected to the durability of their appliances. Speed Queen claims its washers are built with components, materials, and designs that can last about 25 years, and when you look at what people are saying online, that's not an exaggeration.
The Speed Queen TC5003WN is the brand's top-rated washing machine on Consumer Reports, and it's no surprise that it's a top-load agitator. Unfortunately, despite the extremely high Brand Reliability and Owner Satisfaction for Speed Queen, the washing machine's grade is pulled down by its mediocre scores for energy efficiency and noise. Some Redditors have flagged some issues with the quality of its washing, but overall, the Speed Queen TC5003WN is still highly recommended, especially for those who prioritize durability over everything else.
Miele
Germany-based Miele only appears in one category of washing machines, but it makes it count. It places second for Brand Reliability among compact machines, though its score is just barely below LG. It's in first place for Owner Satisfaction, though, much higher than the rest of the pack. Similar to Speed Queen, the reliability and satisfaction scores likely go hand in hand for Miele. User comments on the durability of Miele's washing machines are mostly positive on social media, with many owners claiming that their washers are still going without issues after several years. One Reddit user said that their Miele washing machine ran for nearly 30 years without a single repair!
The top four washing machines in the compact category are made by Miele, with the Miele WXF660WCS, Miele WXI860WCS, and Miele WXR860 all sharing the distinction as the brand's highest-rated models on Consumer Reports. Because they're compact, they're smaller than traditional washing machines, which means they take longer to complete a regular wash cycle. They're also a bit more expensive than their counterparts. However, if you're not regularly washing mountains of clothes and they fit your budget, these Miele washing machines are the most reliable and satisfying compacts that you can get in the market today, according to Consumer Reports.
Electrolux
Electrolux is a Swedish home appliance manufacturer with a Brand Reliability score that's good for third place in both the front-load and compact categories. It has a much higher reliability rating for compacts than front-loads, but only middling Owner Satisfaction scores for both categories. Redditors praise the overall durability of Electrolux washing machines, alongside their wide range of features.
The Electrolux ELFW4222AW, a compact washing machine, is the brand's highest-rated model on Consumer Reports. It's tagged as a Green Choice model, with excellent scores for washing performance and water efficiency. The New York Times' Wirecutter describes it as "an awesome cleaner" with high scores on its cleaning and stain-removal tests, while highlighting its ability to wash slightly larger loads at up to 20 pounds (as other compacts have a maximum capacity of just 17 pounds). The Electrolux ELFW4222AW also carries an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars on Walmart after more than 100 reviews, with shoppers appreciating its multiple wash options and quiet operation.
Samsung
Samsung phones and Samsung TVs are massively popular. However, the South Korean manufacturer's Brand Reliability scores for its washing machines fail to live up to high expectations. Samsung received a middling score for top-load agitators that's only good for third place and a mediocre score for compacts that only just pulls it up to fourth place. Samsung's reliability scores for front-loads and top-load HE don't even make our cut-off, and its Owner Satisfaction scores are surprisingly low for all four categories.
There are mixed reviews on Samsung washing machines on Reddit, with some complaints on rusting components and subpar cleaning performance, and then some owners claiming that they have not had any issues after several years of usage. Interestingly, the top-rated Samsung model from Consumer Reports is the Samsung Bespoke WF90F53ADS, which is a front-load washing machine. It gets top marks for its washing performance and water efficiency, and it has a rating of 4. 7 stars out of 5 stars on The Home Depot and 4.8 stars out of 5 stars on the official Samsung website, though both with less than 50 reviews.
Hotpoint
Hotpoint, a brand under GE Appliances in the Americas, makes its appearance on this list after securing a Brand Reliability score from Consumer Reports that puts it in fourth place in the top-load agitator category. Its Owner Satisfaction score is very low, though, as it's a budget-friendly brand that eschews all the fancy features for a basic design with manual knobs. Considering the low prices of its washing machines, securing a solid reliability score is actually pretty impressive.
The Hotpoint HTW265ASWWW is the brand's washing machine with the highest score from Consumer Reports. The top-load agitator washer features solid ratings for energy efficiency, water efficiency, and gentleness, but a disappointing rating for noise. The washing machine has an average rating of 4.3 stars on The Home Depot, based on over 2,000 reviews, with shoppers complimenting its simplicity and durability as a workhorse but noting issues with its water filling mechanism and the aforementioned noise levels. Redditors also complain about how loud the Hotpoint HTW265ASWWW can get, so make sure your laundry room is soundproof if you're interested in this affordable model.
Asko
Asko completes our international roundup of washing machine manufacturers as a Scandinavian brand. It very narrowly sneaks into this list of the most reliable washing machine brands, with a Brand Reliability score from Consumer Reports that puts it fifth in the compact category. It has an Owner Satisfaction score slightly higher than LG's and Electrolux's, which isn't bad for a brand that's not quite as well known. Asko is a premium brand, but some Redditors believe that the high price is worth it. For one user, their Asko washer has been running for nearly 30 years!
Consumer Reports' top-rated model for the brand is the Asko W4114CW, which received high scores for washing performance, energy efficiency, and water efficiency, but low scores for gentleness and vibration. According to Top Ten Reviews, the washing machine will last for years because of its build quality and stainless steel door seal, and it's easy to use because of its physical buttons and controls over touchscreens, but as mentioned above, it's expensive, and as a compact, it's not ideal for large families.
How we chose the most reliable washing machine brands
For this roundup of the most reliable washing machine brands from Consumer Reports, we selected those that received 60 or higher for their Brand Reliability score, which is on a scale of one to 100, in at least one of the four categories of washing machines. Among all the brands, only LG met this criterion for all four categories. Speed Queen, Electrolux, and Samsung did it for two categories.
The reliability ratings of the brands are supported by reviews from reputable websites and from users across social media. Meanwhile, the washing machines we highlighted are current models that received the highest score for each brand across all categories.