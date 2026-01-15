Goodbye Folding Laundry - LG's New Robot Can Help You In Your Daily Life

Your washing machine and dryer are easily two of the most useful home appliances. Two-in-one washer/dryer combos are often said to be even better, as they can dry your clothes as soon as the washing cycle is over. But while these devices may be the unsung heroes of home chores, humans still have to fold the clothes, an activity many people dislike. That's where an AI robot for the home could be very useful, as it could replace the human in this final step of the laundry cycle. In fact, LG's new robot, CLOiD, does more than fold laundry. It can talk to other home appliances, especially devices made by LG, and perform more chores at home — including loading the washer, cleaning the dishes, and preparing food.

Unveiled at CES 2026, LG CLOiD is part of the company's "Zero Labor Home" vision, which involves having intelligent machines and robots handle the repetitive home chores that humans have to perform. The new robot won't just fold clothes at home once it's available commercially. It'll be able to load the washing machine, as seen in a demo LG offered at CES. LG also launched a new two-in-one washer/dryer product that could finish the laundry cycle while the humans are away. CLOiD would then fold the laundry and handle other aspects of the smart home. A video that LG showed has the new robot interacting with the AC unit and the lighting system to manage the temperature and lights at home. The robot can also interact with a smart fridge to see what ingredients are stored and heat food via a smart oven.

Unfortunately, LG has not announced availability details for CLOiD. The new robot may impress buyers, but there's no release date or price as yet.