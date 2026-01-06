China Is Cracking Down On One-Pedal Driving (For A Good Reason)﻿

One-pedal driving is a feature familiar to many electric vehicle (EV) drivers. It allows them to lift off the accelerator pedal to slow down (and sometimes stop) the vehicle without using the brake pedal. Many of the best EVs still come with two pedals, but one-pedal driving is one of the ways to extend your EV's range. One-pedal driving assists with regenerative braking, which enables an EV to convert some of the car's kinetic energy to electricity as it decelerates. New regulations in China will put limits on the feature, however. Beginning on Jan 1, 2027 a national GB (GuoBiao) standard prohibits automakers from making one-pedal EVs with a default setting that brings the vehicle to a complete stop without the driver pressing the brake pedal.

Drivers will still be able to manually enable the feature, and there are other provisions in the new standard that take effect a year sooner. Anti-lock braking systems (ABS) will be required on all new EVs sold in China from 2026 on, and EVs will also need brake lights that come on during rapid deceleration even if the driver isn't pressing the brake pedal. These changes came after studies and accident analysis showed that some drivers got too accustomed to only using one pedal. In some incidents, drivers were unable to move their right foot to the brake quickly enough to stop in time. Older EVs that are already on the road won't need to be updated, and the brake light and ABS requirements bring China's standards in line with existing regulations elsewhere.