The 10 Most Reliable Refrigerator Brands According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Refrigerators are a critical household appliance. We rely on their smooth operation daily. And, like any other appliance, they can experience problems that can are annoying and disruptive. Choosing a refrigerator brand is not always straightforward, but we'll walk you through the best choices. When purchasing a new refrigerator, you want to buy a trusted brand that's known for reliability. According to Consumer Reports surveys, nearly half of refrigerators sold since 2015 experienced an issue within the first five years. Particularly common are problems with ice dispensers: Nearly a third of all refrigerators with one experience a problem in this time frame.

Most companies make multiple types of refrigerators, and although many brands earn high scores for some configurations, no single brand earned top scores for every type of refrigerator it makes. Consumer Reports surveyed owners of five refrigerator configurations: Bottom-freezer, top-freezer, French-door, side-by-side, and built-in. Based on these extensive surveys, we reveal the top refrigerator brands and models for trustworthiness and reliability.

Lastly, watch out for low-scoring brands and configurations. Electrolux, Kenmore and Samsung all earned low reliability scores from Consumer Reports for both their French-door and side-by-side models. Despite making this list of brands to avoid, however, Samsung also earned high praise for its top-freezer fridges.