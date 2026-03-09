The 10 Most Reliable Refrigerator Brands According To Consumer Reports
Refrigerators are a critical household appliance. We rely on their smooth operation daily. And, like any other appliance, they can experience problems that can are annoying and disruptive. Choosing a refrigerator brand is not always straightforward, but we'll walk you through the best choices. When purchasing a new refrigerator, you want to buy a trusted brand that's known for reliability. According to Consumer Reports surveys, nearly half of refrigerators sold since 2015 experienced an issue within the first five years. Particularly common are problems with ice dispensers: Nearly a third of all refrigerators with one experience a problem in this time frame.
Most companies make multiple types of refrigerators, and although many brands earn high scores for some configurations, no single brand earned top scores for every type of refrigerator it makes. Consumer Reports surveyed owners of five refrigerator configurations: Bottom-freezer, top-freezer, French-door, side-by-side, and built-in. Based on these extensive surveys, we reveal the top refrigerator brands and models for trustworthiness and reliability.
Lastly, watch out for low-scoring brands and configurations. Electrolux, Kenmore and Samsung all earned low reliability scores from Consumer Reports for both their French-door and side-by-side models. Despite making this list of brands to avoid, however, Samsung also earned high praise for its top-freezer fridges.
1. LG
LG offers a full roster of refrigerators in all of the popular configurations. Its models span the gamut from bargain-price (under $1,000) to luxury (over $3,000). The company makes basic, no-frills appliances, as well as Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators with smart features and an InstaView glass door (more on that below). LG earned very high scores for reliability for its top-freezer models, particularly the 28-inch-wide LG LT18S2100W, which is reasonably priced. This LG, which earned high marks in Home Depot user reviews, is energy-efficient and relatively quiet. It tends to stay at a uniform temperature and earned high marks for thermostat control. In addition, it is one of the quieter top-freezer refrigerators. Owners also gave the company's side-by-side models very high marks. All other brands earned subpar scores, making this style the most harshly judged refrigerator type by survey respondents.
If it's a bottom-freezer model you prefer, consider the LG LRDCS2603S. This 33-inch-wide refrigerator earned very high marks for reliability and temperature uniformity. It offers many features, including a built-in water filter. It's spacious, with 25.5 cubic feet of storage.
Also offering 25.5 cubic feet of storage is this InstaView Counter-Depth MAX refrigerator. Known as the LRYKC2606S, this beautifully designed refrigerator makes four types of ice, is very quiet, and offers a window to its interior. That is, the InstaView feature is reflective glass: Tapping on it turns on interior LED lights, which illuminate your food, allowing you to see through the glass and into the interior of the fridge without having to open its door.
2. Samsung
Like LG, Samsung offers a range of bargain-priced and more luxurious refrigerators. At the top of the line is its Bespoke AI 4-Door Flex, which boasts two ice makers and a large touch screen called AI Family Hub, which allows you to share pictures and stream music. Using its camera and a feature called AI Vision Inside, the fridge recognizes fresh foods and displays on-screen what is in the fridge. In this four-door configuration, which earned high scores from Best Buy customers, one compartment can be used for refrigeration or freezing. The smartphone app can send alerts about temperature changes or a door left ajar. Samsung's AI-powered models can suggest recipes, and some of its pricey smart refrigerators now show advertisements, which wasn't well received — but you can disable Samsung's ad features.
Samsung customers with top-freezer models said they were highly satisfied in Consumer Reports surveys (even though French-door and side-by-side models did not score well). Pictured is the bargain-priced RT70F18LASRAA, which earned very high scores from Best Buy customers. The company touts it as very resistant to fluctuating temperatures, and thus recommends it for use in a garage. This model, which is 27-5/8 inches wide, offers Wi-Fi, is Energy Star certified, and offers two one-gallon door bins. The ice maker has a total capacity of 3.3 pounds. The refrigerator capacity is 12.9 cubic feet. The freezer's capacity is 4.6 cubic feet.
On the downside, complaints made with the Consumer Product Safety Commission cited problems with Samsung's French-door refrigerators' ice makers and elevated temperatures. The company's built-in models also have earned low marks from owners.
3. Whirlpool
Whirlpool offers a wide range of appliances beyond refrigerators, which is helpful if you want all your kitchen appliances to match. The company offers many models in all of the most popular configurations, from bargain-priced to more luxury offerings, including the four-door WRX986SIHZ, which has three crispers and three tiers of freezer storage. Home Depot customers gave the four-door fridge very high marks.
Top-freezer models score high for satisfaction, as do Whirlpool's bottom-freezer models. One example is the WRT318FZDM, which is 29.75 inches wide, has 18.15 cubic feet of storage, and offers a gallon shelf. (The optional ice maker is sold separately). This model has electronic temperature control, freezer temperature control, and frameless glass shelves.
The company also earned very high scores for the reliability of its bottom-freezer models. The WRB329DMBW, for example, is an 18.7-cubic-foot model with an ice maker, a convenient freezer drawer, and Energy Star qualification. This narrow model is 30 inches wide and is well suited to smaller kitchens. If you are instead in the market for a built-in refrigerator, you are in luck: Whirlpool's built-in models rank next-best in reliability behind Bosch and Sub-Zero. Whirlpool refrigerators are designed and built in the U.S.A.
4. Maytag
Maytag offers what might be called a mid-tier product line. It offers a couple basic models under $1,000, while the remaining dozen models are priced from roughly $1,200 to $2,000. It's best sellers are French-door and top-freezer models. Although bottom-freezer refrigerators are not the most popular configuration, they offer a few conveniences. For one, having the refrigerator section on top places fresh food at eye level. Also, the lower freezer section tends to offer convenient pull-out drawers. And, third, they are easier on your budget because they tend to be less expensive to run than French-door models.
Maytag bottom-freezer refrigerators scored well in Consumer Reports surveys. The 33-inch-wide MBF2258FEZ offers 22 cubic feet of storage space and a gallon shelf. It is Energy Star certified, has humidity-controlled crispers, and offers 10-year limited warranty on parts for its compressor. Another Maytag worth a look is the top-freezer MRT311FFFZ. This 33-inch refrigerator scored well for temperature uniformity and energy efficiency. It has touchpad temperature controls, but it lacks a built-in water filter. The optional ice maker is sold separately. Maytag's top-freezer models earned an outstanding score for reliability.
Maytag also scored relatively high for its French-door models. Although the company did not earn the very good ratings of Thermador and Fisher & Paykel for this configuration, Maytag side-by-sides beat out 13 other brands for reliability and scored just behind Bosch.
5. Amana
Amana specializes in affordably priced models. The company does not make a French-door refrigerator, but offers bottom-freezer, top-freezer and side-by-side models that range in price from $600 to $1,400. Smaller kitchens are best served by a side-by-side refrigerator because the narrow doors use less room when opened than a full-width door. If you have a cramped kitchen where the most common phrase is "Excuse me," a side-by-side refrigerator may be your only realistic option. Overall, owners have not been as happy with side-by-side refrigerators as with other styles. Not one brand earned an excellent score from Consumer Reports for its side-by-side models. Amana, however, has earned numerous positive reviews for its side-by-side refrigerators.
Amana also scored very well for its bottom-freezer models. The company earned the highest score for reliability in the side-by-side category and earned an excellent rating for reliability. Amana refrigerators offer crisper bins, shelves with raised edges to contain spills, and flip-up shelves to make room for taller items such as a wine bottle or a two-liter bottle of soda.
The 36-inch side-by-side ASI2575GRS, for example, has 25 cubic feet of storage space, three gallon door storage bins, and an external water and ice dispenser. It has received plenty of positive user reviews. The model also features electronic temperature controls.
6. GE
GE offers almost too many refrigerator models to count. In the four main configurations discussed here (excluding built-in models), GE offers over 150 different refrigerators from $650 bargain models all the way up to the GE Profile series that exceeds $10,000 in a couple cases. The company makes more than just great refrigerators, as well: JD Power calls GE the most reliable brand for front-loading washers.
GE earned high marks in both the top-freezer and side-by-side categories. The top-freezer GTS22KGNRWW, for example, earned high marks for reliability, performed well in Consumer Reports lab tests, and received high marks from verified buyers at Home Depot. It earned high marks for keeping a uniform temperature and also proved very energy-efficient. It has a gallon door bin but is in general a simple, bargain-priced model. For example, the ice maker is optional and the temperature controls are analog.
The GSE23GGPWW is a 33-inch side-by-side model that also earned high lab test scores. This model tested well for thermostat control and consistency of temperature. It also earned good scores for energy efficiency and is Energy Star rated. The noise output of this refrigerator is low. This model offers two gallon door bins, a dairy compartment, and an ice maker. Above the external ice and water dispenser is an electronic display, which you can use to adjust refrigerator and freezer temperature settings.
7. Bosch
Bosch is popularly known as a premium brand, also referred to as "affordable luxury." It's top-priced refrigerators, the Benchmark series, run from $6,500 to over $10,000. Its more affordable 800 Series and 500 Series models range from $3,200 to $5,200, while the most basic 100 Series costs $2,200 to $2,800. Bosch earned relatively high scores for its French-door models, which range in price from $2,800 to $5,200. The company also earned high scores for its built-in models, which cost anywhere from $3,300 to over $10,000.
French-door models offer the convenience of doors that don't swing out as far as those on top- or bottom-freezer models. This configuration has been very popular: More than half of refrigerators owners purchased a French-door model, according to Consumer Reports. For example, the 36-inch-wide Bosch B36CL81ENW offers dual compressors, wireless control via a phone app, and 20.5 cubic feet of storage. It can store nine pounds of ice, is Energy Star rated, and earned very high marks from verified purchasers at Home Depot.
Bosch also earned high scores for its built-in refrigerators, which stand flush with kitchen cabinets, creating a smooth and seamless appearance. Many built-in models can accommodate panels that match your kitchen cabinets, and are called "panel ready." Bosch earned the highest reliability score for this category in Consumer Reports surveys. The B30IB100SP, for example, is a 30-inch-wide built-in model that offers a total of 16.5 cubic feet of storage. It has a water filtering system, a color touch control panel, and three tiers of freezer drawers. It does not have an external ice and water dispenser. Its ice maker can store up to seven pounds of ice.
8. Fisher & Paykel
Fisher & Paykel is a luxury brand that puts a big emphasis on design and a contemporary aesthetic. Most models, designed in New Zealand, will cost roughly three times that of a bargain-priced refrigerator from GE, Amana, and others. Prices start around $3,000.
Fisher & Paykel scored high in ownership surveys for both its French-door and bottom-freezer refrigerators. Among the company's French-door offerings is the RF201ADUSX5 N, a 35-7/8-inch wide French-door refrigerator with an external ice and water dispenser. It offers 20.1 cubic feet of storage and an ice maker boost feature that quickens ice production by up to 30 percent. Fisher & Paykel was one of only three companies that earned very high scores for its French-door models.
On the narrower side, Fisher & Paykel's 30-inch wide Series 11 bottom-freezer refrigerator offers variable temperature zones, deep freeze mode, and Energy Star's most efficient rating. This model can be customized with panels to match your kitchen cabinetry and has one gallon door shelve, two freezer bins, a water dispenser, and an ice maker. Fisher & Paykel earned the highest score for reliability in the bottom-freezer category.
9. Thermador
Thermador offers only a very limited number of combination refrigerator/freezers for the consumer market. The models it does offer, however, are rated highly. Thermador models earned the highest rating among French-Door refrigerators. As of this writing, the company did not offer side-by-side or top-freezer refrigerators.
For example, the $5,300 T36FL821NS is a 36-inch wide stainless steel refrigerator that offers 14.8 cubic feet of refrigerator space and a 6-cubic-foot freezer. The ice maker can make four pounds of ice in 24 hours. The ice storage bin can hold nine pounds of ice. This Energy Star-certified Thermador has an internal water dispenser with a filter and offers Wi-Fi connectivity. The control panel allows you to adjust lighting, the temperature of the fridge and freezer, and other settings. Wi-Fi capability allows you to adjust temperature via a smart phone app, and to receive alerts if a door is left open. Alexa and Google Home are also supported.
10. Sub-Zero
Sub-Zero is known as a luxury refrigerator brand. The company has a Classic Series and a Designer Series. In the Classic Series, the lowest priced bottom-freezer model is the 30-inch-wide CL3050U/O, which costs over $12,000. The least-expensive 30-inch model in the Designer series costs $11,250. (Both models are panel-ready). For this kind of money, you would expect a luxury level of reliability.
As such, Sub-Zero earned high marks for the reliability of its built-in models and owners report being satisfied with their purchase. The built-in refrigerator that was tested earned very good scores for its thermostat and crisper. It also earned good scores for energy efficiency and ease of use. Both models mentioned above offer Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can use Alexa or Google Home, just like you might do with your other smart home gadgets.
These fridges also offer night mode interior lighting adjustment, adjustable door shelves and multiple freezer drawers. Both models accept custom panels to match other Sub-Zero appliances, as well as Wolf and Cove products.
Methodology
Our preceding evaluations are based on 10 years' worth of surveys of refrigerator owners, user reviews, and professional reviews. The surveys, conducted by Consumer Reports, rated 287 refrigerator models, and evaluated more than 71,500 refrigerators with ice makers. We also consulted reviews and rankings from publications such as The New York Times. We also surveyed recent user reviews from verified purchasers on retail websites, such as Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowe's.