The fridge is one of the key appliances in every home, and one most people take for granted. We use it to keep all sorts of foods fresh for longer periods and prevent them from developing dangerous bacteria that can cause foodborne illness (food poisoning), which can be deadly. However, some bacteria can grow even at low temperatures. That's why it's critical to ensure your refrigerator is set at the right temperature to significantly reduce microbial growth. That temperature is 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4.44 degrees Celsius) or below, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for refrigerated foods. The freezer temperature should not top 0 degrees Fahrenheit (-17.77 degrees Celsius). Consumer Reports (CR) recommends even lower temperatures for refrigerated foods than the FDA: 37 degrees Fahrenheit (2.77 degrees Celsius).

FoodSafety.gov provides the same guidance as the FDA, noting that food should be stored at 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4.44 degrees Celsius) in the refrigerator and 0 degrees Fahrenheit (-17.77 degrees Celsius) in the freezer. The French national food safety agency ANSES mentions a similar 39.2 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) maximum temperature for the refrigerator, noting that a recent EU-wide study showed that the average temperature of refrigerators in Europe is slightly higher than recommendations at 43.52 degrees Fahrenheit (6.4 degrees Celsius).

Consumer Reports warns that some fridges may not always offer accurate temperature controls. Some feature dials with numbers (1 to 5) instead of temperature values, while others have digital controls; in this case, a more basic unit might be better than an expensive smart fridge. CR recommends that users place a refrigerator thermometer in their fridges to ensure correct temperature settings. The FDA and FoodSafety.gov also advise users to rely on an appliance thermometer to check temperature readings.