12 Underrated (And Cheap) Gadgets You Should Have On Your Radar

A lot of people still think of flashlights as those bulky gadgets you toss into a drawer and forget about until the power goes out. Sure, your Android or iPhone might come with a built-in flashlight, but that's nothing compared to what the RovyVon A3 Gen 4 can do. This compact keychain flashlight delivers 650 lumens, bright enough to light a dark trail or a late-night path home.

In fact, despite its size, the A3 Gen 4 is built like a tank. Its aluminum alloy body feels premium and can withstand everyday bumps or drops. Plus, it's IPX6 waterproof, so a sudden downpour or spilled drink won't slow it down. It also comes with a USB-C port for charging, which means you can top it up with the same charger you use for your phone.

What makes it even more impressive is how versatile it is. The light has multiple brightness modes, allowing you to switch between a subtle glow and a full beam depending on your needs. Clip it onto your keychain, backpack, or even your car keys, and you'll forget it's there until you need it most. For something that fits in your palm, the 4.6-star, $21.95 RovyVon A3 Gen 4 goes above and beyond.