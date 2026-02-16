5 Refrigerator Brands To Avoid At All Costs, According To Consumer Reports

Refrigerators are certainly one of the most important appliances you'll find in your kitchen, and with many of them ranging upward of several hundred dollars, you want to make sure you're getting your money's worth when you buy one. That's why it's important to know which refrigerators can be trusted to last a while, and which ones you may want to avoid at all costs — whether that's because you'll need to fork out for several repairs, or just because their customer service leaves something to be desired.

In recent years, we've seen an assortment of "upgrades" coming to refrigerators, including smart displays, customizable cooling zones, and even some that feature built-in coffee brewing systems. While some consider smart fridges one of the smart home upgrades that are a waste of money, others may be drawn to the many so-called benefits. That's why you'll want to make sure you're buying a reliable refrigerator before you drop all that money on one. Having all those goodies doesn't do you much good if you're constantly having issues with them.

While you've probably heard of the more common household names like Samsung, LG, and Frigidaire, you may be tempted to save money up front and buy a less expensive refrigerator brand you know less about. Luckily, Consumer Reports has put together a really handy breakdown of some of the worst rated refrigerators you can buy, based on customer satisfaction and these are the brands you'll want to avoid.