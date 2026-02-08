This Is The Most Reliable Dryer Brand, According To Consumer Reports

Buying a new dryer can be a stressful proposition. With a variety of features, performance levels, and prices, prospective customers can often lose sight of the forest through the trees when selecting their next appliance. Luckily, the trusted writers at Consumer Reports can drastically simplify this process, ranking the most reliable washing machines and dryers. Having tested 150 dryers across a range of price points, the website offers a wealth of information on the most popular brands on the market. However, surveying the latest batch of Consumer Reports ratings, one brand clearly stands above the rest: LG.

In Consumer Reports' top-reviewed dryers list for 2026, LG received strong marks in the nonprofit's reliability and customer satisfaction metrics. In tests that prioritized "performance, reliability, noise, and convenience," Consumer Reports identified the South Korean manufacturer as producing all of its top 17-ranked electric dryers and 10 highest-scoring gas dryers. Unfortunately, CR has yet to review LG's viral home robot CLOiD, which claims to load, unload, and fold your laundry for you, so its loyal readership will likely have to wait to see whether their most trusted source of appliance reviews recommends LG's fully automated laundry experience.

The consumer watchdog also recommends some alternatives for the LG-averse customers. Speed Queen, for instance, beats the highest brand reliability and owner satisfaction scores of any of LG's competitors, while Miele proves a solid choice for the eco-conscious and space-challenged consumers looking for a compact dryer. Overall, however, the data from Consumer Reports' tests is unequivocal in its endorsement of LG as the top dryer brand on the market.