This Is The Most Reliable Dryer Brand, According To Consumer Reports
Buying a new dryer can be a stressful proposition. With a variety of features, performance levels, and prices, prospective customers can often lose sight of the forest through the trees when selecting their next appliance. Luckily, the trusted writers at Consumer Reports can drastically simplify this process, ranking the most reliable washing machines and dryers. Having tested 150 dryers across a range of price points, the website offers a wealth of information on the most popular brands on the market. However, surveying the latest batch of Consumer Reports ratings, one brand clearly stands above the rest: LG.
In Consumer Reports' top-reviewed dryers list for 2026, LG received strong marks in the nonprofit's reliability and customer satisfaction metrics. In tests that prioritized "performance, reliability, noise, and convenience," Consumer Reports identified the South Korean manufacturer as producing all of its top 17-ranked electric dryers and 10 highest-scoring gas dryers. Unfortunately, CR has yet to review LG's viral home robot CLOiD, which claims to load, unload, and fold your laundry for you, so its loyal readership will likely have to wait to see whether their most trusted source of appliance reviews recommends LG's fully automated laundry experience.
The consumer watchdog also recommends some alternatives for the LG-averse customers. Speed Queen, for instance, beats the highest brand reliability and owner satisfaction scores of any of LG's competitors, while Miele proves a solid choice for the eco-conscious and space-challenged consumers looking for a compact dryer. Overall, however, the data from Consumer Reports' tests is unequivocal in its endorsement of LG as the top dryer brand on the market.
LG alone atop the dryer mountain
To start the new year, Consumer Reports dropped its list of top dryers for 2026. LG was at the top, whose respective dryers dominated the electric, gas, and washer-dryer reviews. The company offers a variety of high-quality dryer options from $545 to $2,000, so there's something for consumers of all budgets.
As it stands, Consumer Reports' top electric dryers are produced by LG. The highest scorer on the list, the LG DLE3400W, is a low-cost, Green Choice dryer with a variety of high-end features, including moisture sensors, custom programming, and extended tumble cycles, while performing exceptionally well in the company's noise tests. The DLE3400W also earned great convenience ratings, which measure how easy a dryer is to use. A slightly more expensive alternative, the LG DLEX4080B, sports a drying performance score higher than its top-rated counterpart, as well as several high-tech addons, including a steam option, duct block indicator, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The LG Signature DLEX9900s, the most expensive of LG's dryers on the list, delivers an AI element to optimize drying cycles.
Similar to their electric counterparts, the DLGX5501W, DLGX6501W, and DLG3471W LG dryers top Consumer Reports' gas dryer ratings with high performance, convenience, noise, and reliability scores. Extra features, including stainless steel drums, Wi-Fi access, and steam options, account for the $500 price difference between the three dryers. Next on the list are the DLGX6701B and DLG8401WE models, which are pricier options known for their efficiency and quietness. For a budget-friendly option lacking a steel drum and custom programs, Consumer Reports suggests green choices like the DLG6101W and DLG7151W.
Alternative dryer choices
Despite the overwhelming dominance of LG's dryers, Consumer Reports lists several compelling alternatives. Speed Queen, for instance, was listed second in Consumer Reports' brand reliability rating system. Although more expensive than most dryers on the list, with options that range from $1,399 to $2,199, Speed Queen actually beat out LG for the top spot in CR's owner satisfaction ranking.
Compact dryers can also be a compelling option, particularly for those who are looking reduce their utilities without having to unplug their appliances whenever they're not in use, as they tend to consume less energy than their larger counterparts. Ideal for stacking, compact dryers are perfect for apartments or small laundry areas. Consumer Reports' top-performing compact dryer brand is Miele. The German company scored the top three spots on the nonprofit's compact dryers list, with the TXI680WP and TXR860WP earning strong overall scores. Although expensive, their reliability and owner satisfaction scores stand out against other compact competitors. The Miele TXD160WP is also a strong choice, although it notably lacks the convenience score of its Miele counterparts. Samsung, for what it's worth, is close on Miele's tail, as its DV2B6900EW received adequate marks in Consumer Reports' noise, convenience, and drying metrics. However, CR is quick to note that Samsung's compact dryers' "middling" reliability and owner satisfaction scores left something to be desired.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Consumer Reports' most recent ratings is not LG's success but the disappointing performance of its competitors. Notably, the vast majority of brands garnered average to poor brand reliability and owner satisfaction scores, underscoring near ubiquitous frustrations across the industry.