Unplugging These Appliances Can Save You Over $100 On Your Electricity Bill

Rising energy bills can be literally and figuratively draining. As if having costs that fluctuate every month wasn't annoying enough, a multitude of devices in your home are likely exacerbating matters. As technology advances, so too does its need to continuously take in electricity, which can spell trouble for your energy costs. Fortunately, there is something you can do about it. Along with investing in a smart thermostat to save money on energy bills, there are other actions you can take to help reduce your monthly spending.

The National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) states that devices using standby power cost the average U.S. household around $165 a year. Standby power, or "vampire power," is when an electronic device or appliance continues to draw electricity when in standby mode or turned off. To help reduce bills, the Department of Energy (DOE) and NRDC recommend unplugging standby devices when they're not in use.

There may be more devices in your home than you think, and the number is likely only going to continue to grow. The Office of the Ohio Consumers' Council notes that the average home can have 20 to 40 devices implementing standby power, and it further states that this number is likely to climb as more appliances and electronics rely on technology. If you want to start looking for these devices around your home, there are certain tell-tale signs that a device may be drawing power even when you're not using it.