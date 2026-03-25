5 Costco Deals Better Than Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2026
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Now that the first day of spring has passed, it's time to muck up your best spring cleaning efforts and add some much-needed upgrades to your electronics drawer. As many perceptive shoppers know, this time of year is when several of their favorite stores slash prices to make way for fresh products. This is particularly true in the electronics market. Amazon, for example, is famous for its Big Spring Sale, while Target and Best Buy also offer promotional deals in the month of March. One of the best places to find a top-of-the-line spring deal is Costco, as members are treated to spring discounts that rival even Amazon's seasonal discount extravaganza.
For those looking to take advantage of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the clock is ticking. Running from March 25, 2026 through March 31, 2026, the e-commerce giant's "seven days of incredible deals" includes products across 35 categories, ranging from winter-related products to springtime essentials. However, Costco members would be wise to check their favorite wholesale retailer's website before snagging a deal from Jeff Bezos' warehouses.
Those looking to get in on Costco's discounts can join the wholesale retailer while racking up a nifty awards card using the promo code SPRING26. Valid through May 10, 2026, the deal allows users to earn a $45 digital gift card when they enroll in either of Costco's two annual personal membership offerings. As it stands, Costco's base package, the Gold Star membership, costs $65 per year — half the price of the company's premium Executive membership. Meanwhile, the Executive offering entitles members to a host of rewards, including 2% annual cash back rewards, $10 monthly credits on SameDay.Costco.com, and extended shopping hours.
Dell 16 Touchscreen Laptop
One tech deal that stands out is Costco's March discount on Dell's 16-inch touchscreen laptop. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor capable of delivering 5.1 GHz and an AMD Radeon Graphics card, the popular carbon black laptop is on a $200 discount until March 31, 2026. Now selling for $549.99 on Costco's website, purchasers receive several perks, including McAfee Total Protection, up to three months of Microsoft 365, and up to 4% in Costco rewards. Costco members are also entitled to Costco's generous 90-day return policy. Amazon, meanwhile, is retailing the laptop for $699.99. As will become a theme on this list, purchasing the laptop on Amazon will also cause customers to miss out on Costco's generous returns and benefits package.
Garnering a score of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Costco's online store, Dell's 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop has proven to be a popular budget option. A capable midrange laptop, it operates on Windows 11 and features 16 GB of RAM with a 1 TB solid-state drive — more than enough punch for most use cases. Furthermore, its mini-LED display, complete with FHD+ touchscreen, is a fan favorite, delivering 2K resolution. While it's a bit heavy at 4.72 pounds, its sturdy chassis is a plus. Overall, it's a solid touchscreen laptop at an unbeatable price point.
Sony 65-inch Bravia 5 Mini LED Smart TV
From a dollars and cents perspective, few deals will deliver as much savings as Costco's markdown on Sony's 65-inch Bravia 5 Series television. Featuring a 4K UHD Mini LED display, this smart TV is available from Costco at a major discount. Retailing at $1,499, Costco will be knocking down the price to $1,099.99 through March 29, 2026, giving its customers a palatable limited-time offer. Amazon, for what it's worth, actually undercuts Costco by $1.99, selling the high-def television for $1,098. Of course, that offer doesn't include Costco's additional 2-year warranty coverage or cash-back benefits, however.
Sony's Bravia television brings several elite features to the table that deliver strong picture quality at high definition rates. Its XR Backlighting Master Drive, for example, enhances brightness through thousands of mini LEDs. Several premium features, like XR Triluminos Pro, Rich Color Enhancer, and XR Contrast Booster, enhance the picture's saturation, vividness, brightness, and contrast, resulting in strong color and image quality. Powered by Google TV, the 4K television comes with Sony Pictures Core, which allows buyers to stream Sony's "IMAX Enhanced" movie collection. From a sound perspective, Dolby Vision and Atmos surround sound make watching the Sony Bravia television an immersive experience.
Enbrighten Outdoor Wi-Fi Eternity Lights
Next on the list are the Enbrighten Outdoor Wi-Fi Eternity Lights, which allow customers to keep their holiday lights up year round. On sale for $139.99 at Costco, (with Amazon offering the same $30 discount sans Costco's additional 2-year warranty and cash-back benefits), the multicolored outdoor LED lights have received glowing reviews, garnering 4.7 stars out of 5 on over 1,200 reviews by Costco customers.
Controlled via Enbrighten's free app, the lights are compatible with both Alexa and Google Home smart systems. Offering several preset modes and customizable settings, Enbrighten's Eave lights bring twinkle, fade, strobe, and multi-colored options to your outdoor spaces, including holiday-centric, seasonal, and themed settings. The LED lights also offer four adjustable shades of white, allowing customers to match the strands to their existing light fixtures. Another benefit is the product's purported durability. Capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 131 degrees Fahrenheit, Enbrighten touts its waterproof lights as being "created to last for a lifetime." Furthermore, a simple snap system helps easily mount the new light system, while Enbrighten's cuttable, linkable strands allow customers to adjust their light system to their surface.
Customers purchasing the discounted lights will find all the materials they need to mount their new lights, including six 16.5-foot strands, mounting brackets and screws, a ten-foot extension cable, end caps, and a power supply. With over 1,000 five-star reviews on Costco's website, the lights have been praised for their no-hassle setup, durability, and connectivity. At this lower price point, adding some flair to your outdoor lighting before the summer might be too good a deal to pass up.
Ring Home Kit
Some readers may be surprised to see the popular smart doorbell maker on this list. Despite a string of recent controversies, culminating in a failed Super Bowl ad that prompted some owners to return their cameras altogether, Costco's $70 discount on Ring's Home Kit is too good not to include on this list. Now on sale for $119.99 on Costco's website, Ring's home kit is $39.99 cheaper if purchased through the wholesale retailer than through Amazon, despite the e-commerce giant currently offering an 11% discount.
Costco's Ring Home Kit includes everything you need to get started with your new Ring security system: a battery doorbell with "head-to-toe HD video," an outdoor camera, and a pan-tilt indoor camera offering 360-degree horizontal coverage. Conversely, Amazon's deal only includes the doorbell and outdoor camera, meaning Costco customers not only receive a discount, but a bonus security camera.
Unfortunately, neither deal includes a Ring subscription. As it stands, Ring offers four subscription levels, ranging from $4.99 to $99.00 per month. Customers looking to take advantage of Costco's multiple camera deals will likely look to begin their subscription at the doorbell company's "Ring Multi" package for $9.99 per month. Additional upgrades, like "AI Pro" and "Virtual Security Guard," add significantly to the bill, but include the company's latest AI surveillance programs and 24/7 live video monitoring features, respectively.
Insta360 X5 and Ace Pro 2
Next up are two outdoor action cameras from Insta360: the Insta360 X5 and the Insta360 Ace Pro 2. Catering to adventurers everywhere, Insta360 has quickly grown into one of Amazon's most popular camera retailers. Both cameras have received rave reviews on Amazon's website, garnering an average 4.7 and 4.6 stars across 1,000 combined reviews, respectively. As it stands, both the X5 and Ace Pro 2 are beneficiaries of both Amazon and Costco's late March sales. However, Costco's superior deals land the two cameras on this list, warranting serious consideration by any action camera aficionado looking to upgrade their adventure shots on a budget.
Insta360's X5 is a 360-degree camera that is capable of filming in 8K resolution with help from its "Triple AI Chip." Waterproof up to depths of 49 feet, features like wind guards, night vision, and "intelligent mode" allow the X5 to capture action shots in a host of terrains and conditions. Costco's bundle includes the camera, 2 batteries, a 45-inch selfie stick, lens caps, and a 256 GB micro SD card. With the wholesaler's discount, Costco shoppers can purchase the X5 for $469.99, which is $90 cheaper than the competing Amazon deal.
The Ace Pro 2, meanwhile, is an action-forward Leica camera capable of delivering 8K video resolution at 30 fps (or 4K at 60 fps). With support for HDR, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, the Ace Pro 2 brings several high-end features, including 157-degree wide angle capture and a MegaView feature that reduces distortion. Waterproof up to 39 feet, users can add a dive case to take their action camera to nearly 200 feet below sea level. Currently, buyers can purchase the Ace Pro 2 for $329.99 at Costco, which is $50 cheaper than Amazon's listed discount price.
Methodology
A quick note about methodology. To compile this list, we sorted through Costco's late March sale lineup, carefully looking for the wholesaler's best deals. Next, we compared Costco's prices to those on Amazon during its Big Spring Sale, and to deals offered by other retailers. When prices were relatively equal, extra features like extended warranties, longer return policies, or the inclusion of additional products, such as McAfee anti-virus software or an extra Ring camera, warranted the product's inclusion.
From a quality perspective, products needed to reach a high customer satisfaction threshold. Typically, this was determined via customer reviews on both retailers' websites, as well as BGR and supporting industry product reviews and personal experience.