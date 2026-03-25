5 Costco Deals Better Than Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2026

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Now that the first day of spring has passed, it's time to muck up your best spring cleaning efforts and add some much-needed upgrades to your electronics drawer. As many perceptive shoppers know, this time of year is when several of their favorite stores slash prices to make way for fresh products. This is particularly true in the electronics market. Amazon, for example, is famous for its Big Spring Sale, while Target and Best Buy also offer promotional deals in the month of March. One of the best places to find a top-of-the-line spring deal is Costco, as members are treated to spring discounts that rival even Amazon's seasonal discount extravaganza.

For those looking to take advantage of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the clock is ticking. Running from March 25, 2026 through March 31, 2026, the e-commerce giant's "seven days of incredible deals" includes products across 35 categories, ranging from winter-related products to springtime essentials. However, Costco members would be wise to check their favorite wholesale retailer's website before snagging a deal from Jeff Bezos' warehouses.

Those looking to get in on Costco's discounts can join the wholesale retailer while racking up a nifty awards card using the promo code SPRING26. Valid through May 10, 2026, the deal allows users to earn a $45 digital gift card when they enroll in either of Costco's two annual personal membership offerings. As it stands, Costco's base package, the Gold Star membership, costs $65 per year — half the price of the company's premium Executive membership. Meanwhile, the Executive offering entitles members to a host of rewards, including 2% annual cash back rewards, $10 monthly credits on SameDay.Costco.com, and extended shopping hours.