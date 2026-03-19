4 Costco Tech Deals That Rival Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon's annual Big Spring Sale starts on March 25, but some early spring deals on Amazon went up ahead of the big event. Costco has amazing seasonal deals right now, too, and some of them are rivaling the best markdowns Amazon has to offer. Considering the generosity of Costco's electronics rules, which include a 90-day return window and a minimum two-year warranty, it's worth the effort to compare costs and purchase from Costco when the price is right.
Costco is also offering a sign-up bonus for new members. Memberships start at $65 per year, but you can use the promo code SPRING26 upon joining to get a $45 digital Costco Shop Card. Memberships include other online shopping perks as well, so it's a great way to take advantage of the spring promotions. Some of these discounts are only available until the end of March, though, so now's the time to stock up on hot electronics before the seasonal blowout comes to a close.
Blink Whole Home Security Camera Bundle
The Blink Whole Home Security Camera Bundle includes a video doorbell, three outdoor security cameras, a pan-tilt camera, and the Sync Module XR hub that connects all these devices. Costco is selling this bundle for $169.99 until March 31, a $100 discount from its original price. Sync Module XR can connect with up to ten Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, and the pan-tilt camera is compatible with the Alexa voice assistant for activating video streaming or two-way audio.
Amazon has a similar deal available on the Big Spring Sale with the Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 bundle for $103.99. However, Amazon's promotion does not include the additional pan-tilt camera. The pan-tilt camera goes for $39.99 on its own, so the overall savings between these two retailers are nearly neck-and-neck. Making the purchase from Costco is worthwhile if you're interested in setting up a comprehensive home monitoring system with several placeable and adjustable cameras.
Apple Watch Series 11
The Apple Watch Series 11 is the latest health-focused smartwatch from Apple. Costco has the 42 mm version on sale for $299.99, down from $399. The 46 mm size is down to $329.99 from its original $429 price. Both are available with an AppleCare+ protection plan for an additional cost at checkout.
Amazon is selling the Google Pixel Watch 4 for under $290 during its Big Spring Sale, and the Apple Watch Series 11 line is also available at the same marked-down price that Costco is promoting. Costco's sale on the Apple Watch is only valid until March 28, so the clock is ticking if you want to get a good deal from somewhere other than Amazon. Costco also honors a 90-day return policy for the Apple Watch, so it's a great chance to see how a smart wearable can improve your sleep and fitness routine after a couple of months of use.
Sony Bravia 5 Series 65-inch TV
The Sony Bravia 5 Series is a 4K Mini-LED smart TV. Costco is selling the 65-inch model of this display for $1,099.99 until March 29. This matches Amazon's ongoing price for the same product, but as an added bonus, Costco includes an Allstate 3-year protection plan on top of its default two-year electronics warranty for a total of five years of coverage at no extra cost.
Amazon has a similar price tag on its 65-inch 4K Mini-LED Fire TV during the Big Spring Sale. Whereas the Fire TV is currently $170 off, though, the Sony Bravia 5 from Costco is $400 off its original price, with a bundled protection plan valued at $99.99. The Bravia TV also comes with two years of Sony Pictures Core Streaming and 15 Movie Credits that you can redeem for any movie from Sony's selection. It's a bargain for a higher-end Mini-LED display that offers superior lighting control over a traditional LED TV.
Insta360 X5 8K 360° Action Camera Bundle
The Insta360 X5 8K 360° Action Camera Bundle is available for $469.99 at Costco until March 31. The Insta360 X5 is a high-end waterproof camera with a Triple AI Chip that can capture or record in a 360-degree view at 8K resolution. At $80 off the original price, you also get an "invisible" selfie stick that doesn't appear in the camera's photos or videos, as well as a 256 GB Micro SD card, which normally costs around $40.
This Costco deal is roughly the same price that Amazon is charging for the standalone Insta360 X5 camera on its spring sale. However, Costco presents a much greater value by bundling the selfie stick and a 256 GB Micro SD card for the $469.99 price point. This is equivalent to Amazon's "Virtual Tour" bundle, which currently costs $540. It's worth noting that the Insta360 X5 is another piece of high-end tech covered by Costco's 90-day return policy.
Methodology
We scoured Costco's current lineup of tech deals and compared them to similar offers on Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Our list only highlights products with 4-star ratings or higher according to Costco customer reviews, with prices that compete with Amazon or downright put the competing deals to shame. We also took a look at written reviews from purchasers across both sites to verify that there were no frequently-reported issues or common defects affecting these products.