4 Costco Tech Deals That Rival Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's annual Big Spring Sale starts on March 25, but some early spring deals on Amazon went up ahead of the big event. Costco has amazing seasonal deals right now, too, and some of them are rivaling the best markdowns Amazon has to offer. Considering the generosity of Costco's electronics rules, which include a 90-day return window and a minimum two-year warranty, it's worth the effort to compare costs and purchase from Costco when the price is right.

Costco is also offering a sign-up bonus for new members. Memberships start at $65 per year, but you can use the promo code SPRING26 upon joining to get a $45 digital Costco Shop Card. Memberships include other online shopping perks as well, so it's a great way to take advantage of the spring promotions. Some of these discounts are only available until the end of March, though, so now's the time to stock up on hot electronics before the seasonal blowout comes to a close.