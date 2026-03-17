Amazon Is Selling The Google Pixel Watch 4 For Under $290 Right Now
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If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a smartwatch, we came across an Amazon deal that's tough to beat. Right now, the Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Wi-Fi) is marked down to $290 from its usual $350 list price. That's a $60 discount on a much-lauded wearable that we tested ourselves. Reviewer Christian de Looper said, "The Pixel Watch 4 is the most refined and intelligent Android smartwatch you can buy," and even put it up against the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and OnePlus Watch. Deep AI integration is one of the highlighting features of the Pixel Watch 4, and Google decided to ditch Google Assistant in favor of the smarter and faster Gemini.
The AI tool is great for asking questions, sending texts, and other day-to-day functions, but it's even more impressive when used as part of the Pixel Watch 4's robust health and fitness suite. Speaking of which, the Pixel Watch 4 contains several useful health sensors, allowing you to monitor everything from heart rate and sleep quality to blood oxygen and HRV metrics. Powered by Fitbit, the Pixel Watch 4 has over 40 exercise modes to choose from, and also features dual-frequency GPS, so you can worry less about getting lost on that hike you've been wanting to take.
The Google Pixel Watch 4 is one of the best wearables Google has ever made
Another reason to take advantage of Amazon's Pixel Watch 4 discount is the wearable's impressive battery life. On a full charge, you can expect the Watch 4 to last up to 30 hours, or 48 hours in Battery Saver mode. According to Google, just 15 minutes of charging nets you an extra 15 hours of battery life. This is great for those of us who use our wearables as more than just an extension of our smartphone or tablet. While the Pixel Watch 4 doesn't have the rugged or sporty appearance of other smartwatches on the market, Google's decision to go with a more refined look makes it easy to pair the Watch 4 with numerous outfits.
We were also impressed by the domed Actua 360 display, which delivers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, rich colors, and inky black levels. Thanks to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, you'll even be able to link a pair of wireless headphones or earbuds, like the Google Pixel Buds 2A, to the Watch 4. It's also worth noting that the Pixel Watch 4 scores high in terms of repairability. It's hard to say how long this markdown is going to stick around, though, so it's worth taking the plunge right away.