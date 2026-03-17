Amazon Is Selling The Google Pixel Watch 4 For Under $290 Right Now

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If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a smartwatch, we came across an Amazon deal that's tough to beat. Right now, the Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Wi-Fi) is marked down to $290 from its usual $350 list price. That's a $60 discount on a much-lauded wearable that we tested ourselves. Reviewer Christian de Looper said, "The Pixel Watch 4 is the most refined and intelligent Android smartwatch you can buy," and even put it up against the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and OnePlus Watch. Deep AI integration is one of the highlighting features of the Pixel Watch 4, and Google decided to ditch Google Assistant in favor of the smarter and faster Gemini.

The AI tool is great for asking questions, sending texts, and other day-to-day functions, but it's even more impressive when used as part of the Pixel Watch 4's robust health and fitness suite. Speaking of which, the Pixel Watch 4 contains several useful health sensors, allowing you to monitor everything from heart rate and sleep quality to blood oxygen and HRV metrics. Powered by Fitbit, the Pixel Watch 4 has over 40 exercise modes to choose from, and also features dual-frequency GPS, so you can worry less about getting lost on that hike you've been wanting to take.