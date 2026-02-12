Google's Pixel Watch 4 Has This Ace Up Its Sleeve Over The Apple Watch

Released in 2025, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is another installment in the Pixel Watch lineup. However, Google went a step further with this launch by offering longer battery life, standalone satellite communication, and, most importantly, incredible repairability. In a blog post, the company explains how it was able to completely reengineer the device to make it easy for third-party repair shops and even Google itself to repair the watch in case something goes wrong. This is a big contrast compared to Apple, as the company is known for its terribly poor repairability — especially the Apple Watch. Even though Apple has improved over the past few years, especially with iPhone models, there are some products that the company will just replace instead of trying to repair — like the iPads and AirPods.

In the case of the Apple Watch, besides a battery replacement, it's tricky to get a proper repair. For example, iFixit gave a 9/10 repairability score for the Google Pixel Watch 4, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 gets a 4/10. The company praises the ease of replacing the screen, battery, and bands of the Pixel Watch 4, in addition to repair-friendly gaskets, official parts, and guides to aid with repairs. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Ultra continues to use a strong adhesive to make the internal repairs more challenging, and Apple doesn't offer official instructions.