Google's Pixel Watch 4 Has This Ace Up Its Sleeve Over The Apple Watch
Released in 2025, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is another installment in the Pixel Watch lineup. However, Google went a step further with this launch by offering longer battery life, standalone satellite communication, and, most importantly, incredible repairability. In a blog post, the company explains how it was able to completely reengineer the device to make it easy for third-party repair shops and even Google itself to repair the watch in case something goes wrong. This is a big contrast compared to Apple, as the company is known for its terribly poor repairability — especially the Apple Watch. Even though Apple has improved over the past few years, especially with iPhone models, there are some products that the company will just replace instead of trying to repair — like the iPads and AirPods.
In the case of the Apple Watch, besides a battery replacement, it's tricky to get a proper repair. For example, iFixit gave a 9/10 repairability score for the Google Pixel Watch 4, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 gets a 4/10. The company praises the ease of replacing the screen, battery, and bands of the Pixel Watch 4, in addition to repair-friendly gaskets, official parts, and guides to aid with repairs. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Ultra continues to use a strong adhesive to make the internal repairs more challenging, and Apple doesn't offer official instructions.
Here's how Google made the Pixel Watch 4 so repairable
In a blog post, the Pixel Watch's Engineering Director and Industrial Design Director explained that making the Pixel Watch 4 so repairable was like a "North Star," since the first iteration was very hard to repair due to its internals, which means that it earned the same score of four that most smartwatches get. One of the fundamental changes in the fourth-gen wearable is a dual-gasket architecture developed by Google that can deliver 5ATM and IP68 resistance even after a repair.
Usually, companies use adhesives, which are easier to assemble, but terrible for technicians to remove and reinstall after a repair. Another key point of the Google Pixel Watch 4 is its stacked cell battery. This was how Google was able to increase battery life while still making it a lot easier to remove it for replacement. However, the biggest win for consumers is that the company offers a repair manual along with genuine parts for repair, so third-party repair shops and regular people (with skills) can repair their smartwatch without much hassle.
This is all part of the Right to Repair movement
Both the U.S. and Europe have an ongoing Right To Repair movement. In 2022, Apple had to introduce its Self Service Repair program by making genuine parts, tools, and manuals available to consumers. With that, Apple made it easier for third-party shops and people to repair some of their own devices, while making it harder for counterfeit parts to be added to its devices. The company has been expanding its self-service repair program to more regions, so that people across the globe can fix their phones at home.
The company also offers repair guides and manuals to make the process easier. While Google was also slated to follow a similar path, it decided to make repairs easier in both the U.S and Europe by partnering with iFixit to offer genuine Pixel replacement parts, tools, and repair guides. With the Google Pixel Watch 4, the company went a step further to show that it's possible to design a cool product while still making it highly repairable.