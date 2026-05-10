The Costco Direct Deal That Can Save You Hundreds On Tech Purchases
Costco is pretty useful aside from getting a hot dog and beverage for under two bucks. Having a Costco membership not only gets you access to reduced rates on bulk groceries and member pricing on certain items, along with some other big membership perks, but the wholesale retailer even has its own online bundle-and-save deal, Costco Direct. Considering prices these days, it's an offer well worth taking advantage of, but there are some things you'll need to know to get the most from it.
The neat thing about Costco Direct is that it applies to all membership levels, including Business, Executive, and Gold Star members. Even better, it's good for bundling a variety of items, including tech devices like appliances, televisions, and more. Finding these Costco Direct items can be relatively easy, so long as you know where to look, and combining them with other deals can make for some big savings.
Along with showing you how to spot a Costco Direct item, we can also tell you how to fully take advantage of the offer while exploring some things to consider before making your next big purchase. With the chance to save up to $400 when combining orders even across multiple item categories, it can be a good opportunity when planned accordingly. Though there are ways to shop at Costco without a membership, you're going to need one to truly take advantage of this promotion.
What is Costco Direct?
Costco Direct is essentially a category in the retailer's online store where buying in multiples can save you exponentially more money. Breaking it down, buying two Costco Direct items saves you $100; three items save you $200; four items save you $300; and five or more items save you $400 on an order. Since Costco Direct items include TVs, furniture, fitness equipment, mattresses, home upgrades, and appliances, it can be a solid way to save on big-ticket items.
The option to mix and match items is another benefit. This means you could buy a washer and dryer from Costco and potentially save, or you could get a new couch and microwave. The cool thing about Costco Direct is that you can bundle this deal alongside other promotions, such as getting 2% rewards if you're an Executive Member. This also means you may want to look at these three credit cards that offer the most cash back at Costco.
There are a number of ways you can find these items, with the simplest method being to search for "Costco Direct" directly in the search bar on the retailer's website. Costco Direct items are also labeled with a red banner, or you can even just visit the Costco Direct page. You'll add items to your cart and continue shopping like any other online transaction, and you'll get the discount as soon as you reach the required number of items.
Is Costco Direct worth it?
Like any deal, there are some rules to follow. All items must be delivered to the same address, though the retailer promises delivery within 3-5 days. While Costco does offer basic installation, an extended two-year warranty, and the hauling away of old units with a good majority of Costco Direct appliances, the down side is that since Costco relies on third-party shipping for delivery, this may create its own set of headaches depending on who is shipping it and where it's being shipped (users on Reddit seem especially conflicted on this matter, especially regarding appliances).
This also means that, when it comes to installation or the hauling away of items, your experience may vary depending on the individuals completing the process. Again, customers from Reddit seem to have mixed reactions on this issue. It's also important to remember that the Costco Direct deal is limited to two redemptions per membership, so plan accordingly.
Costco Direct can offer some huge savings on large items, but research is key. Since the deal is stackable, looking at when Costco has big deals can be a smart move. For promotions, Costco can be good at running deals during clearance cycles, during Black Friday, and before Memorial Day and Labor Day. There are also certain credit card rewards and manufacturer markdowns you should look out for. Of course, if you want to continue to save, you may also want to consider some reasons to try the Costco Tire Center.