The Costco Direct Deal That Can Save You Hundreds On Tech Purchases

Costco is pretty useful aside from getting a hot dog and beverage for under two bucks. Having a Costco membership not only gets you access to reduced rates on bulk groceries and member pricing on certain items, along with some other big membership perks, but the wholesale retailer even has its own online bundle-and-save deal, Costco Direct. Considering prices these days, it's an offer well worth taking advantage of, but there are some things you'll need to know to get the most from it.

The neat thing about Costco Direct is that it applies to all membership levels, including Business, Executive, and Gold Star members. Even better, it's good for bundling a variety of items, including tech devices like appliances, televisions, and more. Finding these Costco Direct items can be relatively easy, so long as you know where to look, and combining them with other deals can make for some big savings.

Along with showing you how to spot a Costco Direct item, we can also tell you how to fully take advantage of the offer while exploring some things to consider before making your next big purchase. With the chance to save up to $400 when combining orders even across multiple item categories, it can be a good opportunity when planned accordingly. Though there are ways to shop at Costco without a membership, you're going to need one to truly take advantage of this promotion.